Camp Notes: The Gang Is All Here

Fitting In: Obomese played defensive end at UTEP but is transitioning to outside linebacker in the Cowboys' 3-4 scheme. The Cowboys might have more depth at linebacker than any other position on the roster, so his special teams performance likely will play a large role in whether he makes the team. Before Oliver Hoyte moved to fullback last year, a strong preseason on special teams helped him make the team as an undrafted linebacker.

So Far: Obomese has been working with the first-team defense with Greg Ellis sidelined and first-round pick Anthony Spencer unsigned for the first two practices. He also has been working with the second-team punt squad, but his presence on first team defense has been turning more heads.

Best Asset: Playing defensive end in a 4-3 scheme in college, Obomese is an adept pass rusher, something that head coach Wade Phillips likes in an outside linebacker.

You Should Know: Obomese is a very vocal guy on the field, but off the field he tends to keep to himself. Instead of hanging out with teammates after practice, he prefers the relaxation offered by a good movie.

A Mouthful: "We have great teachers on the field like Coach Paul and Coach Dat, and on top of that Greg Ellis is on the side and he's getting in mental notes. And at the same time he's correcting me when I'm making mistakes and praising me when I make good plays." -Zach Buchanan