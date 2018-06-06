Career Opportunities

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for players who want to make an impact on the Team. We scout for players who demonstrate our brand values, Teamwork, Integrity, Passion, Community and Pursuit of Excellence, and those who are willing to work as a team player to contribute to the achievement of our goal to be the premier sports and entertainment franchise in the world.

The Dallas Cowboys provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

Qualified candidates interested in being considered for available positions should complete an online application as well as upload a resume. This can be accomplished one of two ways:

1) Apply for a specific position by clicking the "Apply for This Position" button directly following the job posting.

2) Register for Future Notification of Available Positions. Please note that by registering here you are not applying for a specific position, but rather creating a profile and requesting to be notified via email when a new position that matches your selected skill sets and interests becomes available. Once you are registered and notified of a new position for which you would like to be considered, you must apply for it at "Apply for This Position".

Human Resources will post any new positions for which the Team is hiring as opportunities become available.

We encourage you to answer all questions completely and thoroughly and to add requested comments/portfolios, etc. so that your skills and abilities can be properly assessed. Check and update your record after you apply by going to Edit Your Information."

Teamwork Online is the Cowboys' main source for recruiting qualified candidates for available positions. We strongly discourage unsolicited resumes being submitted in any manner other than online. In addition, due to widespread interest in employment with the Team, we are unable to provide information on the status of individual applications.