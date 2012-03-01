CB Interest Goes Beyond Carr, Finnegan

Mar 01, 2012 at 04:07 AM

When free agency begins on March 13, the Cowboys will be monitoring the cornerback market closely.

The team has been particularly linked to Kansas City's Brandon Carr and Tennessee's Cortland Finnegan, but other cover men are under consideration as well.

Atlanta's Brent Grimes and San Francisco's Carlos Rogers round out what is considered the top tier of unrestricted free agents at the position, but there is a wealth of players available who could step in as starters for the Cowboys.

Most prominent among the other unrestricted players-to-be are Arizona's Richard Marshall, New Orleans' Tracy Porter and the New York Giants' Terrell Thomas, all of whom are in their late 20s.

Baltimore's LarDarius Webb may be the best free agent cornerback, but he is restricted, and is likely to receive at least a first-round level tender from the Ravens.

With as many as a dozen potential starting-caliber cornerbacks expected to be available, it's wrong to assume the Cowboys will drop big money on one of the top names as soon as free agency opens.

More likely, the team will stick to its history of shopping for bargains on the open market. That could still mean Carr or Finnegan, but at a price the Cowboys are comfortable paying for their services.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Four Cowboys miss Wednesday practice with injury

Mike McCarthy offered injury updates on Johnathan Hankins, Zack Martin and Malik Hooker during Wednesday afternoon's press conference.
news

Mick Shots: No One Promised Tomorrow In NFL

Well, "Not For Long" could stand for many facets of the NFL these days: Job longevity for players, coaches, winning streaks and trends.
news

Full breakdown of the Dallas-Philadelphia tiebreakers

The tiebreaker situation at the top of the NFC East has the potential to be really complicated down the stretch. Click for a full breakdown of how Dallas can pull out the division in each tiebreaker scenario.
Advertising