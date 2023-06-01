CeeDee Lamb 'Not Distracted' With Extension Talk

FRISCO, Texas — Going into his fourth season, questions are beginning to circle around the contract extension conversation surrounding CeeDee Lamb as he enters the final two years of his rookie contract.

While it may be a talking point with the media and fans, Lamb himself is not entirely worried about what's on the horizon as he has full trust in his agent and the Cowboys to make it right when the time comes.

"Quite honestly, I'll be 100-percent honest, I'm not even distracted," Lamb said. "The money, definitely worried about it, but it's not something that's on my mind everyday or when I come to the building. I'm not thinking about how much money I'm gonna make if I do this. It's really all about coming in, showing my worth and letting everything else handle itself."

Learning a fresh offense and taking on a bigger leadership role in year four has been the focus for Lamb so far this offseason, and not much, if anything, has been able to distract from that.

"Being a better leader, whether that's for my position group or for my team," he said about his focus. "Obviously being the one that can be counted on when the game is on the line. I've always had help, but it's instilled now. Then at the point of attack, we're gonna come at you, we're gonna be aggressive. We'll do the best versus the best and let the best man win."

What's different going into year four? Lamb has had to add an extra layer of responsibility to his presence both on the field and off the field since his arrival in Dallas, but being a firm leader that all of his teammates can count on is what he wants to cement before anything.

"The experience," he said about the difference going into this season. "Just going in and understanding that at the end of the day, it will all fall back on me, and I'm absolutely okay with that. It's why Jerry [Jones] brought me here and it's why I've been prepared for the moment. I put myself to a higher standard in being able to lead."

With that in mind, he will continue to deflect any contract talk to his agent and the other moving pieces that he feels will have a bigger influence on those decisions while he does everything he can within the walls of The Star on a daily basis.