Cersten's Journey from Junior DCC, to DCC

Junior DCC, now underway at Next Step Dance at The Star in Frisco, is about so much more than dance. Cersten, a two-year DCC veteran, learned those lessons thirteen years ago when she first joined Junior DCC. Fast-forward to 2018 and, as Cersten retires from the DCC to begin her first year of medical school, she hopes a new generation of young girls take advantage of the opportunity to follow in her footsteps.

The Junior DCC classes are part of a non-competitive curriculum that is designed for dancers who are discovering the love and excitement of dance. There are two age groups: Mini-DCC (ages 5-to-8), and Junior DCC (ages 9-12). Registration is now open for weekly classes on Thursday evenings at Next Step Dance's new state of the art studio at The Star in Frisco. In addition to dance, the classes teach the DCC acronym of 'Dedication, Character, and Community'.

"I'm very happy that Junior DCC is back and now available at The Star because I know how big an impact it makes on these girls' lives," says Cersten. "That's what it did for me. Way back in 2005, who would have thought it would be my journey? Yes, dance originally brought me to the Junior DCC, and then to LSU where I was a dancer all four years, and now to the Cowboys for the past two seasons. But it's so much more than dance.

"I would tell people who are considering enrolling their children in Junior DCC to do it 100-percent, 100-million-percent. It's more than having fun and teaching how to be a good performer. It also teaches discipline. It's about interacting with people of different backgrounds and cultures. At their young ages, kids won't understand they're learning all these additional lessons; the kids are there to have fun. But interacting with people from all over the city matters a lot because they learn to accept everyone for who they are."

For Cersten, Junior DCC was a family affair.

"I have to give credit to my mom, of course, because I realize now the extra effort it took for her, after she worked all day, to drive me to practice," notes Cersten. "I grew up in Euless and Junior DCC, at that time, was at Valley Ranch in Irving. I tell my mom all the time, 'Thank you so much!' And my dad, too. I realize now how much they did to make all of my dreams come true and have me be a part of dance."

Cersten's mom, Maria, agrees that Junior DCC had a positive impact not only her daughter, but the entire family.

"It was a remarkable experience and it was absolutely fun not only for the child, but also the parents, because we got to see our child go on the field and perform while wearing the Junior DCC uniform," recalls Maria. "At the time that Cersten was in the Junior DCC, of course, I didn't know it was something that she would want to do for the rest of her life. I thought it would just be a fun experience. But she loved it and dance was something that was in her heart. It became a passion. Now, she's made a life out of it.

"There is sacrifice as a parent as we try to create opportunities for our kids. There's always a balancing act. But I think there are a lot of parents that want to get their kids involved in dancing or cheerleading because it may have been their own passion or it might be something your kids' friends enjoy. As a Junior DCC, it gives the kids a chance to see if it's something they do enjoy. And if it's a positive experience, they can decide if it's something they want to pursue and possibly do the rest of their lives."

That's exactly what happened for Cersten. As she pursued her newly found passion for dance at Junior DCC, she was also learning lessons that extended well beyond the dance floor.