Cheerleaders: FAQ

When are the registration deadlines and audition dates?

May 25th is the deadline to submit dance and kickline performances.

Is being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader a full-time job?

No, most Cheerleaders hold part-time or full-time jobs or attend college.

Can you be a mother and a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader?

Yes! Many mothers have successfully fulfilled all DCC obligations.

Are there any height and weight requirements?

You should look well proportioned in dancewear. We DO NOT have specific height and weight requirements.

Are there any age requirements?

You must be at least 18 by the time of preliminary auditions. There will be no exceptions.

If I am currently a high school senior but will not graduate until June can I still audition and be selected for training camp?

Yes, if you meet the minimum age requirements of 18 by the date of preliminary auditions and can participate in ALL Training Camp rehearsals and activities.

What should I wear to auditions?

You should wear:

2-piece attire: Top: Dance/Athletic Bra Top / Bottom: Hot Pants/Short Boy Shorts (No bike shorts or bikini style bottoms)

Skin colored Dance Tights (non-shimmery)

Dance/cheer shoes: Shoes maybe any brand of your choosing. The listed styles and brands are just suggestions. Please keep in mind you maybe dancing on both parquet and turf surfaces. (Dance: Slip-on jazz shoes - Cheer: Nike Flex shoes, Nfinity Cheer shoes)

Where can we find audition attire?

Audition attire can be found in dance wear stores, or ordered online. Link to a company we recommend here: www.thelineup.com Use promo code: COWBOYS for 10% off!

What does it take to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader?

Our judges will focus on the following:

Dance Technique

Enthusiasm

Poise

Showmanship

Personal Appearance

Figure

Personality

Energy

High Kicks

Splits

What are Prep Classes?

Audition Prep Classes are non-mandatory dance classes offered to provide excellent preparation for the upcoming audition. They are taught by DCC Choreographers and Group Leaders during the months leading up to Auditions. You may attend one or all the classes. (Prep Class Information)

What is Show Group?

The DCC Show Group showcases the advanced dance techniques and vocal skills of an elite group of 12 Cheerleaders in a fully choreographed musical variety extravaganza. The entire show features elaborately costumed and carefully staged production numbers filled with singing and dancing for every taste – from Classical to Country to good ol' Rock-n-Roll.

A separate audition process during the summer allows interested DCC the opportunity to demonstrate their dance and/or singing qualifications for selection to Show Group.

If I can't do the splits should I try out?

Yes, if you are a great performer and truly want to be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader you should try out. Flexibility and splits are REQUIRED by the start of the football season but continual stretching and flexibility work can eventually get results.

We recommend that you stretch "warm muscles". Spend a few minutes with activity that does not require full range of motion.

Then, stretch your body with particular focus on the hamstrings and hip flexors.

When working toward your splits, using support, such as folded blankets on either side of your legs, can help you maintain your position as you work toward 180 degrees.

Be consistent with your stretching routine and never rush the process. Injuries will lead to disappointment and set you back from your goal.

How should I wear my make-up?

Wear shades that complement your natural beauty. Choose mostly mattes for eye shadows. A little shimmer is okay but avoid a very glittery look. Also avoid false eyelashes that are very solid or very long, as they can make eyes appear heavy and too dark. Cheek and lip colors should be vibrant neutral tones, avoid shades that are loud/bright. Also avoid too much contrast with contouring and highlighting. Finally, a spray tan can look great, but it should be warm without orange tones and with face and body color being similar. Facial features are "lost" when a spray tan is too dark.

How should I wear my hair?

Hair should be worn down and in a current hairstyle that compliments your features. Make sure your hair does not hide your face. You may call Tangerine Salon, our official hair care partner, at 972-393-9200 to schedule an appointment to get the look and style that best suits you for your audition. Click here for a list of services and pricing.

How will I know if my application was received and accepted?

You will receive an e-mail stating that your application was accepted. Please wait until one week prior to auditions if you have not received this e-mail to contact the DCC office. Audition communication is through e-mail only- DCCAuditions@DallasCowboys.net

What do I need to bring to preliminaries?

Driver's license or passport for identification (This is required, no exceptions)

Extra competition attire and tights just in case!

Water bottle

Lunch and snacks (it will be a long day)

Personal items: Make up, curling iron, etc.

What is the audition process?

Auditions are a multi-step process beginning with Application, Preliminary Audition, Semi-Final Audition, Personal Interview, Written Test, and Final Talent Auditions follow for selected candidates. The DCC Training Camp Candidates will be selected from participants in the Finals. Each day will begin at 8:00am. DO NOT BE LATE! Plan on spending the whole day. Detailed information will be handed out to you each day at registration, but here is a brief overview:

Preliminary Dance Audition:

Candidates will have the opportunity to perform "freestyle" dance moves in groups of 5 for the judging panel. At the end of the performances, the judges selections for Callbacks will be posted.

Semi Final Dance Audition:

Learn a dance combination and kickline. (You will be expected to perform the dance combination and kickline many times throughout the rest of the audition process)

Candidates will perform the dance combination and kickline in groups of 5.

Test: A test on general knowledge about the Dallas Cowboys Organization, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders history, the National Football League, current events, and dance terminology.

Judges retire to make Finalist selections

Announce Finalists

Finalists have a brief meeting with DCC Alumnae Brooke Wicker Alexander to schedule their personal interview appointment and to discuss Final Audition Components: Solo Talent Presentation, Panel Interview and Test.

Personal Interview:

Panel interview with the judges. Candidates will participate in an interactive interview with selected judges from the Judging Panel.

Finals:

Perform a ninety second individual talent presentation, (e.g. – singing, dancing, dramatic interpretation). This will be your opportunity to impress the judges with your creativity and talent. All finalists will be responsible for emailing their music at the appropriate time. In addition, please bring a CD backup to the final audition. You may wear whatever costume design you wish to enhance and complement your performance. If your talent is singing, make sure there are no lead vocals on your musical accompaniment track. Please note: Hand-held props only; do not incorporate the use of a chair in your choreography.

Perform the dance combination and kickline taught at Semis in groups of 5 on the field.

Announce Training Camp Class.

Training Camp Class of 2019 stay's for a brief meeting with Brooke Wicker Alexander.

If I do not advance to semi-finals will my application be kept on file?

No, you must re-apply with a new application, photo, and application processing fee each year.

If I am not selected as a training camp candidate may I call the DCC office to receive my judges comments?

No, the judges sheets are not kept on file and comments about your audition are not available.

When do rehearsals begin?

All rehearsals are held during weekday evenings beginning at 7:00 pm and usually conclude at 10:30 pm. You will be given a schedule of rehearsals.

What type of time commitment is required if chosen for DCC?

Total commitment is required!!!! The DCC schedule and contract is one year, and includes schedule for the following activities:

Rehearsals Star in Frisco at 7:00pm

Personal Appearances (Charity & Paid)

Travel

Fan Mail & social media

Cheer and Dance Camps for Children

Performances

Media Interviews

Are there certain dance moves that I must be able to do at auditions?

There are no specific movements that must be executed at preliminaries. Freestyle dance should be a blend of hip-hop/jazz that incorporates movements that you feel comfortable with technically. At semi-finals, the choreography in the dance combination is different each year. However, expect a pirouette to be included. Throughout auditions, the most important performance quality is confidence. So, with any of the dance elements, use great posture, strong, controlled movements and always, with a smile!

May I try out if I have a tattoo?

Yes, you may try out if you have a tattoo. Our policy is that even the smallest of tattoos may not be visible in the uniform or in rehearsal attire. There are many effective products available at stores or online. Additionally, concealer, followed by setting powder, then bronzer to match color, can also be effective.

Can my family watch auditions?