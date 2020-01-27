Coaching Staff Finalized; Listing 20 Assistants

Jan 27, 2020 at 04:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys' coaching staff is finally set.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has finalized his staff, which includes mostly new faces from the outside. McCarthy only kept three holdovers from last year's staff, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

There are a couple of familiar faces who are back on the staff in running backs coach Skip Peete. And a handful of coaches on this staff have been head coaches as well.

So here are your coaches for the 2020 season:

Coaching Staff Finalized; Listing 20 Assistants

Mike McCarthy has finalized his coaching staff as the entire group of assistants met the media on Monday. There are plenty of new faces, although a few familiar ones, either from last year's staff or even a few returning from years ago.

William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Mike McCarthy – Head Coach
Mike McCarthy – Head Coach

Rob Davis – Assistant Head Coach
Rob Davis – Assistant Head Coach

Kellen Moore – Offensive Coordinator
Kellen Moore – Offensive Coordinator

Joe Philbin – Offensive Line
Joe Philbin – Offensive Line

Jeff Blasko – Asst. Offensive Line
Jeff Blasko – Asst. Offensive Line

Adam Henry – Wide Receivers
Adam Henry – Wide Receivers

Lunda Wells – Tight Ends
Lunda Wells – Tight Ends

Skip Peete – Running Backs
Skip Peete – Running Backs

Doug Nussmeier – Quarterbacks
Doug Nussmeier – Quarterbacks

Mike Nolan – Defensive Coordinator
Mike Nolan – Defensive Coordinator

Jim Tomsula – Defensive Line
Jim Tomsula – Defensive Line

Leon Lett – Asst. Defensive Line
Leon Lett – Asst. Defensive Line

Scott McCurley – Linebackers
Scott McCurley – Linebackers

George Edwards – Sr. Defensive Assistant
George Edwards – Sr. Defensive Assistant

Maurice Linguist – Defensive Backs
Maurice Linguist – Defensive Backs

Al Harris – Defensive Backs
Al Harris – Defensive Backs

John Fassel – Special Teams Coordinator
John Fassel – Special Teams Coordinator

Matt Daniels – Asst. Special Teams
Matt Daniels – Asst. Special Teams

Scott Tolzien – Coaching Assistant
Scott Tolzien – Coaching Assistant

Markus Paul – Strength & Conditioning
Markus Paul – Strength & Conditioning

