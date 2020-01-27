Coaching Staff Finalized; Listing 20 Assistants

The Cowboys' coaching staff is finally set.
Head coach Mike McCarthy has finalized his staff, which includes mostly new faces from the outside. McCarthy only kept three holdovers from last year's staff, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
There are a couple of familiar faces who are back on the staff in running backs coach Skip Peete. And a handful of coaches on this staff have been head coaches as well.
So here are your coaches for the 2020 season:
