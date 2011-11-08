Connect With The Cowboys On Google+

You've already liked us on Facebook and followed us on Twitter. Now you can connect with the Dallas Cowboys in a whole new way, via our official page on Google .

One of the first companies to join the Google's social network, the Cowboys want to interact with fans on a more personal level, using the site's exclusive features.

Become a part of the team's circle, then keep coming back to the page to learn about opportunities for video chats with players using the Hangout feature.

The first player scheduled for a Hangout chat is DeMarcus Ware, coming up in the next couple of weeks, and Jason Witten and Sean Lee have already signed up to participate as well, with dates and times for their chats still to be decided.