Connect With The Cowboys On Google+

You've already liked us on Facebook and followed us on Twitter. Now you can connect with the Dallas Cowboys in a whole new way, via our official page on Google .
One of the first companies to join the Google's social network, the Cowboys want to interact with fans on a more personal level, using the site's exclusive features.
Become a part of the team's circle, then keep coming back to the page to learn about opportunities for video chats with players using the Hangout feature.
The first player scheduled for a Hangout chat is DeMarcus Ware, coming up in the next couple of weeks, and Jason Witten and Sean Lee have already signed up to participate as well, with dates and times for their chats still to be decided.
We want to hear from you on the official Google page of the Dallas Cowboys, so log on and give us your take on Sunday's game against Buffalo, what the offense can do to replace Miles Austin, or who should be next into the Ring of Honor - tell ys what you think about anything and everything surrounding America's Team.