Cooper Gets Weekly Award After Making History

Dec 12, 2018
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – After dominating the fourth quarter and overtime against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cooper's career-best 217 receiving yards in last Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory were the most by any NFL wideout this season. He also became the first player in NFL history with three go-ahead receiving touchdowns in the fourth quarter/overtime of the same game.

This is Cooper's second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in six games since joining the Cowboys via trade from the Oakland Raiders. He also was recognized for his eight-catch, 180-yard, two-touchdown performance against Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

Cooper becomes the first Cowboys receiver ever to win this award twice in a season and the first offensive player at any position to win it twice since Tony Romo in 2007.

Cooper has posted 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns since the Cowboys traded their 2019 first-round pick to Oakland for the 24-year-old receiver.

