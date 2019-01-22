Cooper Joins Bob Hayes On Rare Pro Bowl List

Jan 22, 2019
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Amari-Cooper-Named-NFC-Player-of-the-Week-hero

FRISCO, Texas -- It didn't take a late-addition to the Pro Bowl to realize the impact Amari Cooper had on the Cowboys' offense this season.

The simple fact the Cowboys went from 3-4 after the trade to eventually winning 11 games, including one in the playoffs, is proof enough of Cooper's instant success.

But making it to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for New Orleans' Michael Thomas, puts Cooper in some rather rare, and distinguished company.

Cooper is now just the second receiver in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team. The first was "Bullet" Bob Hayes, who was listed as a rookie in 1965 when he exploded onto the scene with his world-class speed. But even Hayes had been with the organization for a year having been drafted in 1964.

But no other player has made this kind of immediate impact with the Cowboys. Of the 11 rookies who have now made it to the Pro Bowl in their first season, none of which are wide receivers.

Cooper joined the Cowboys in late October in a trade with the Raiders that sent Dallas' 2019 first-round pick to Oakland. Because of the Cowboys' second-half surge and a spot in the NFC Divisional Round, the Raiders will get the 27th overall pick from the Cowboys.

That seems to be well worth it for the Cowboys, who produced eight of their top 10 scoring games after the trade for Cooper.

He finished the season with a team-high 725 receiving yards on 53 catches. His six touchdown catches also led all Cowboys players.

Combined with his stats from Oakland, Cooper has 1,005 receiving yards in 2018.

This is Cooper's third Pro Bowl selection in his five pro seasons.

