Cooper, Prescott Added to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas -- This week's Pro Bowl just got a little more Cowboys flavor, as two of their biggest offensive players are now headed to Orlando as well.

Both Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper have been added to the NFC roster as injury replacements.

Prescott will replace Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Cooper is replacing Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Both Brees and Thomas decided not to play in Sunday's Pro Bowl due to injuries.

For Prescott, this is his second Pro Bowl appearance in his third season. He will join Seattle's Russell Wilson and Chicago's Mitchell Tribusky as the NFC quarterbacks coached by the Cowboys' staff this week. All three QBs are alternates for the initial three quarterbacks selected: Brees, Aaron Rodgers (injured) and Jared Goff (Super Bowl).

For Cooper, this is his third Pro Bowl appearance, and obviously, his first with the Cowboys. He proved to be a spark for a struggling Dallas offense, catching 53 passes for a team-high 725 yards and six touchdowns. Combined with his six games this year in Oakland to begin the season, Cooper finished the year with 75 catches for 1,005 yards and seven scores. Cooper made the Pro Bowl his first two years in Oakland in 2015 and 2016.