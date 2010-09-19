Coulda Been Worse

Jenkins was injured when bumping knees with Bears WR Johnny Knox.
- The Dallas defense held the Bears offense to 1-of-11 (9.1%) on third downs. The 9.1 conversion percentage is the lowest figure since the defense held the N.Y. Giants (10/16/05 - OT) to 1-of-11. * Miles Austin finished the game with 142 receiving yards to give him his eighth career 100-yard outing, his second of the season and the fifth-most yards in his career. * Austin's 10 receptions tied his single-game high. It was the fourth time he had 10 catches in a game - at Kansas City (10/11/09), at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09) and at Washington (9/12/10). * The Cowboys went 12 quarters without allowing a defensive touchdown until the Bears scored in the first quarter on a touchdown pass to Greg Olsen. * The last time the Cowboys opened a season 0-2 was in 2001 when the club began 0-4 to finish the year 5-11. * Tony Romo threw for 374 yards to give him the second-highest, single-game passing yardage in his career behind the 392 he had at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09). * Romo's 51 attempts were the second-most of his career behind the 55 at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09) and his 34 completions were the third most in his career behind his 41 at the above game and 35 at Detroit (12/9/07). * Jason Witten upped his career receiving yards total to 6,043 yards, making him the ninth tight end in league history to reach 6,000 career receiving yards. * Dez Bryant's 62-yard first quarter punt return for a touchdown made him the first Cowboys rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Reggie Swinton took one back 65 yards for a touchdown against Denver (11/22/01). Bryant became the fifth Dallas rookie to return a punt for a touchdown - Mel Renfro (1964), Dennis Morgan (1974), Kevin Williams (1993) and Swinton (2001).