Coulda Been Worse

Sep 19, 2010 at 11:34 AM

Jenkins was injured when bumping knees with Bears WR Johnny Knox.

  • The Dallas defense held the Bears offense to 1-of-11 (9.1%) on third downs. The 9.1 conversion percentage is the lowest figure since the defense held the N.Y. Giants (10/16/05 - OT) to 1-of-11. * Miles Austin finished the game with 142 receiving yards to give him his eighth career 100-yard outing, his second of the season and the fifth-most yards in his career. * Austin's 10 receptions tied his single-game high. It was the fourth time he had 10 catches in a game - at Kansas City (10/11/09), at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09) and at Washington (9/12/10). * The Cowboys went 12 quarters without allowing a defensive touchdown until the Bears scored in the first quarter on a touchdown pass to Greg Olsen. * The last time the Cowboys opened a season 0-2 was in 2001 when the club began 0-4 to finish the year 5-11. * Tony Romo threw for 374 yards to give him the second-highest, single-game passing yardage in his career behind the 392 he had at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09). * Romo's 51 attempts were the second-most of his career behind the 55 at the N.Y. Giants (12/6/09) and his 34 completions were the third most in his career behind his 41 at the above game and 35 at Detroit (12/9/07). * Jason Witten upped his career receiving yards total to 6,043 yards, making him the ninth tight end in league history to reach 6,000 career receiving yards. * Dez Bryant's 62-yard first quarter punt return for a touchdown made him the first Cowboys rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Reggie Swinton took one back 65 yards for a touchdown against Denver (11/22/01). Bryant became the fifth Dallas rookie to return a punt for a touchdown - Mel Renfro (1964), Dennis Morgan (1974), Kevin Williams (1993) and Swinton (2001).
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: Dak To Do More In Practice Next Week

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Plan For Starters Different For Offense/Defense

Head coach Mike McCarthy outlines the playing time plan for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans at AT&T Stadium.
news

Game Specs and Ways To Watch #DALvsHOU

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome their first opponent of the year to AT&T Stadium when the Houston Texans travel north for a preseason matchup Saturday at 7:00 p.m. (CT).
news

Mailbag: Will The Offense Be In Sync Week 1?

The full starting offense is getting few or no reps in preseason. This is bound to leave them rusty. Agree or disagree? 
Advertising