Thursday, May 07, 2020 06:45 PM

Cowboys 2020 Official Schedule Released

Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2020 season, including a five-game preseason schedule as well.

The Cowboys have three Sunday Night games, another on Monday Night and then a special Thursday game following Thanksgiving against the NFL's MVP.

Here is the preseason schedule:

  • Aug. 6 – Pittsburgh (Canton, Ohio)
  • Week 1 – at LA Chargers (TBD)
  • Week 2 – vs. Baltimore (TBD)
  • Week 3 – vs. Kansas City (TBD)
  • Week 4 – at Houston (TBD)

Check out the 2020 regular season schedule:

William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Advertising