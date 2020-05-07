Cowboys 2020 Official Schedule Released

The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2020 season, including a five-game preseason schedule as well.
The Cowboys have three Sunday Night games, another on Monday Night and then a special Thursday game following Thanksgiving against the NFL's MVP.
Here is the preseason schedule:
- Aug. 6 – Pittsburgh (Canton, Ohio)
- Week 1 – at LA Chargers (TBD)
- Week 2 – vs. Baltimore (TBD)
- Week 3 – vs. Kansas City (TBD)
- Week 4 – at Houston (TBD)
Check out the 2020 regular season schedule:
The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2020 season, including a five-game preseason schedule as well.
1 / 17
2 / 17
3 / 17
4 / 17
5 / 17
6 / 17
7 / 17
8 / 17
9 / 17
10 / 17
11 / 17
12 / 17
13 / 17
14 / 17
15 / 17
16 / 17
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3