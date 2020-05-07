Schedule Release | 2020

Cowboys To Open 2020 Season vs. LA Rams

Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

The Cowboys' 2020 schedule is here, and continuing what's become almost an annual tradition, they're set to begin the season in primetime.

This year, they're slated to play in the Rams' new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football, Sept. 13 on NBC. It'll be the first of three straight games against teams that are considered NFC playoff contenders (at the Rams, vs. Atlanta, at Seattle).

This year, the Cowboys are set to play the AFC North and NFC West divisions. But their annual Thanksgiving opponent will be division rival Washington at home on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

Preseason Schedule

All Central Times

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/06 · 7:00 PM CDT

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

WEEK 2 · TBD

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium

WEEK 3 · TBD

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 4 · TBD

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 5 · TBD

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Texans

Houston Texans

NRG Stadium

Regular Season Schedule

All Central Times

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 7:20 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Rams

Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT

Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

CenturyLink Field

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 12:00 PM CDT

Browns

Cleveland Browns

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 3:25 PM CDT

Giants

New York Giants

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · 7:15 PM CDT

Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 12:00 PM CDT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Redskins

Washington Redskins

FedEx Field

WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 7:20 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 3:25 PM CST

Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 3:25 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium

WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · 3:30 PM CST

Redskins

Washington Redskins

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · 7:20 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · 12:00 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

Paul Brown Stadium

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · 7:20 PM CST

49ers

San Francisco 49ers

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · 3:25 PM CST

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

AT

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 · 12:00 PM CST

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

AT

Giants

New York Giants

MetLife Stadium

