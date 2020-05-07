Cowboys To Open 2020 Season vs. LA Rams

The Cowboys' 2020 schedule is here, and continuing what's become almost an annual tradition, they're set to begin the season in primetime.
This year, they're slated to play in the Rams' new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football, Sept. 13 on NBC. It'll be the first of three straight games against teams that are considered NFC playoff contenders (at the Rams, vs. Atlanta, at Seattle).
This year, the Cowboys are set to play the AFC North and NFC West divisions. But their annual Thanksgiving opponent will be division rival Washington at home on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
Preseason Schedule
All Central Times
WEEK 1 · Thu 08/06 · 7:00 PM CDT
Steelers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 2 · TBD
Cowboys
AT
Chargers
WEEK 3 · TBD
Ravens
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 4 · TBD
Chiefs
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 5 · TBD
Cowboys
AT
Texans
Regular Season Schedule
All Central Times
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 7:20 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Rams
WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT
Falcons
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Seahawks
WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · 12:00 PM CDT
Browns
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · 3:25 PM CDT
Giants
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · 7:15 PM CDT
Cardinals
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 12:00 PM CDT
Cowboys
AT
Redskins
WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 7:20 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Eagles
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 3:25 PM CST
Steelers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 3:25 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Vikings
WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · 3:30 PM CST
Redskins
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · 7:20 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Ravens
WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · 12:00 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Bengals
WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · 7:20 PM CST
49ers
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · 3:25 PM CST
Eagles
AT
Cowboys
WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 · 12:00 PM CST
Cowboys
AT
Giants
