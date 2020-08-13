Cowboys Agree To Terms With Pro Bowl DE Griffen

Aug 12, 2020 at 09:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Reports-Cowboys-To-Add-Pro-Bowl-DE-Griffen-hero
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

FRISCO, Texas – Less than two days before practice is set to start, the Cowboys have made one of their biggest additions of the offseason.

Word broke Wednesday night that the team has agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen, landing one of the biggest free agents on this year's market.

While the deal is not signed, reports indicate that the one-year deal is worth up to $6 million. The Cowboys had roughly $10 million in cap space with which to work.

Griffen has been a name to know since March, when he opted out of his contract with Minnesota and entered free agency. The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he quietly grew into a four-time Pro Bowler with 74.5 career sacks – highlighted by a 13-sack season in 2017. This past year he finished with 9.5 sacks during the Vikings' run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Naturally, most big-name free agents are linked to the Cowboys, but Griffen's name always carried a little more weight. After all, his longtime defensive coordinator, George Edwards, is currently a defensive assistant on Mike McCarthy's coaching staff in Dallas.

The 32-year-old clearly weighed his options, given that he is just now signing a contract in mid-August. Reports indicated for months that Seattle was bidding against the Vikings, who were eager to retain his surfaces on a new contract.

Instead, it was the Cowboys who swooped in for the signing. Adding Griffen gives them a 10-year veteran who can partner with DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith.

It's also an even bigger signal about a change in philosophy toward personnel. Griffen is the fourth veteran Pro Bowler the Cowboys have signed this offseason, joining Smith as well as Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

It remains to be seen what Griffen's exact role will be, but it shouldn't be a long wait to find out. Once Griffen clears the necessary COVID-19 protocols, he'll be free to join his new team for practice – adding another big name to a new-look defense.

Related Content

Mick Shots: When Cowboys Talk, Everyone Listens
news

Mick Shots: When Cowboys Talk, Everyone Listens

All right, here we go. Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2020 is under way.
Dak Prescott Using His Platform To Help Progress
news

Dak Prescott Using His Platform To Help Progress

Dak Prescott takes his job as Dallas Cowboys quarterback very seriously.
Dak On 2020 Season: Healthiest Team Wins
news

Dak On 2020 Season: Healthiest Team Wins

Typically, NFL roster bubbles are all about training camp cuts. But in the fight against COVID-19, the Cowboys are looking to a bubble to help them get through a healthy training camp.
Dak quiere ser un Cowboy por el resto de su carrera
news

Dak quiere ser un Cowboy por el resto de su carrera

Dak Prescott dice estar enfocado en el presente, pero confía en que llegará a un acuerdo a largo plazo con los Cowboys cuando se reanuden las negociaciones.

Advertising