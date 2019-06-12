Cowboys Agree With Last Unsigned Draft Pick

FRISCO, Texas – Rookie offensive lineman Connor McGovern, the final unsigned draft pick in the Cowboys' 2019 class, has agreed to contract terms.
McGovern, a former All-Big Ten selection at Penn State, gives the Cowboys position flexibility at guard or center. He's not practicing at this week's minicamp because of a pectoral strain.
Typically third-round picks take a little longer to sign because of salary language in the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement.
The Cowboys' other seven draft picks have already signed their rookie deals: Trysten Hill, Tony Pollard, Michael Jackson, Joe Jackson, Donovan Wilson, Mike Weber and Jalen Jelks.