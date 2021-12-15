Cowboys Announce Expanded Presence in Mexico

Traditionally known as America's Team for nearly 50 years, the Dallas Cowboys are now officially moving into Mexico as well.

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that the team has been awarded a license to expand their International Home Marketing Area (HMA) into Mexico. This comes as the NFL aims to increase international awareness and excitement alongside selected clubs.

"With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to connect more directly with our strongest international fan base in the world in Mexico," said Cowboys owner/GM and president Jerry Jones. "We have a deep appreciation for our fans in Mexico, as their passion for the Cowboys has been felt from our preseason games played in both Mexico City (three times) and Monterrey (once). We're always looking for ways to enhance engagement with our fans in Mexico and are grateful the League has recognized that the Cowboys are uniquely positioned to help grow the game of football in Mexico while growing our community of Cowboys fans."

Since as far back as 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have built a rich history with fans when they were one of the only NFL teams whose games were regularly broadcast and were the first NFL team to broadcast NFL games in Spanish.

The Cowboys have played four preseason games on Mexican soil, with three in Mexico City – including the largest international crowd in history (112,376) in famed Azteca Stadium in 1994 – and one in Monterrey.

Recently, Isaac Alarcon, a Mexican offensive tackle who played college football at Tecnologico de Monterrey, was signed to the team through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons with the team's practice squad.

Alarcon's signing has been widely celebrated across the Cowboys community. The Cowboys franchise has a strong brand and culture that resonates in Mexico and has built a passionate and continuously growing fanbase, which is why it has been a priority for the team to reach fans residing there and build a more direct relationship.

With the top NFL club fan base in Mexico, the Dallas Cowboys continue building upon its already strong following and relationship with fans in Mexico on January 1, 2022.