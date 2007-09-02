Cowboys Claim Two Off Waivers; Release Elam, Ball

Released:
CB Alan Ball
S Abram Elam
Claimed off Waivers:
LB Justin Rogers (New England)
CB Evan Oglesby (Baltimore)
Signed to Practice Squad:
WR Mike Jefferson
QB Richard Bartel
CB Quincy Butler
DE Marcus Smith
TE Rodney Hannah
RB Alonzo Coleman
LB Khari Long
(Note: WR Jerheme Urban (Ari), DT Remi Ayodele (Atl) and QB Matt Moore (Car) were all claimed off waivers by other teams to the active roster.)
Saturday's Transactions:
Injured Reserve:
K Martin Gramatica
Released:
CB Aaron Glenn
LB John Saldi
QB Matt Moore
WR Jerheme Urban
DT Remi Ayodele
WR Mike Jefferson
QB Richard Bartel
CB Quincy Butler
DE Marcus Smith
TE Rodney Hannah
RB Alonzo Coleman
LB Khari Long
OL Matt Tarullo
G Trey Darilek
LB Junior Glymph
WR Damarius Bilbo
CB Joey Thomas
FB Lousaka Polite
LB Blair Phillips
TE Adam Bergen
RB Arliss Beach