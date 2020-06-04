Cowboys Coaches Can Return To The Star Friday

The NFL has informed teams that coaching staffs can begin returning to their team facilities Friday for the first time since the nation's COVID-19 crisis forced a league-wide shutdown in March, according to NFL Media and reports.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, his staff and the 90-man roster have been conducting voluntary offseason program meetings in a virtual format since April 20. The league has announced the virtual program will continue for players across the league until at least June 12.

But now McCarthy and his staff are able to return to the office as early as Friday. It's a step toward resuming normal football activities.

McCarthy, who coached the Packers from 2006-18, has been working remotely from his Green Bay home, structuring the virtual program in a way that will help the team adjust to new coaches and concepts without in-person meetings.

"I think you've really got to trust your instincts, the awareness and your experience in this particular time as far as how we install and initiate the development and growth of our program," McCarthy said via conference call last week. "We still have to do things in a progression. I feel like we've done that. We've really taken this period of time to really just delve into the scheme responsibility that we're involved in."

The Star in Frisco reopened to employees on a limited basis May 19, and the new league memo obtained by NFL Media says the number of team employees in facilities now can increase from 75 to 100 if their state and local governments grant permission. Returning coaches will count toward that number.