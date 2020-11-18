Cowboys Continue Early-Thanksgiving Tradition

The Cowboys honored a long-time tradition this week by serving families an early-Thanksgiving dinner.
This year, because of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Cowboys asked some of their stars of the past to fill in.
Alongside Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones, alumni greats such as Darren Woodson and Rocket Ismail were on hand to serve meals on Tuesday in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Other players such as Tony Casillas, George Teague and Dat Nguyen joined representatives from Tom Thumb and Albertsons to volunteer at a Thanksgiving drive-through distribution site at The Salvation Army's Carr P. Collins Social Services Center.
More than 100 families were served a hot meal ahead of the upcoming holiday.
