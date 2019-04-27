Cowboys Continue To Draft Pass Rush Depth

The Rundown: Jackson made All-ACC honorable mention in 2018, his second year as a starter for the Hurricanes. He posted a team-best nine sacks, plus a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown last season. With 24 total sacks over three seasons, he was one of only seven active FBS players to hit that career mark last season. Clearly, he can get to the quarterback.

How He Fits In: This is a crowded depth chart, no question, but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli can never have enough pass rushers. Veteran Robert Quinn is a major addition opposite Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, but Quinn is currently only on a one-year deal. Randy Gregory is currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL. Lawrence is aiming to be back from shoulder surgery by the start of the season. Jackson will add some insurance at the position as another young pass rusher alongside recent draft picks Taco Charlton and Dorance Armstrong.