 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowboys Continue To Draft Pass Rush Depth

Apr 27, 2019 at 02:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Continue-To-Draft-Pass-Rush-Depth-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' second fifth-round draft pick (No. 165 overall) Saturday:

Name: Joe Jackson

Position: Defensive End

College: Miami (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-4/275

The Rundown: Jackson made All-ACC honorable mention in 2018, his second year as a starter for the Hurricanes. He posted a team-best nine sacks, plus a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown last season. With 24 total sacks over three seasons, he was one of only seven active FBS players to hit that career mark last season. Clearly, he can get to the quarterback.

How He Fits In: This is a crowded depth chart, no question, but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli can never have enough pass rushers. Veteran Robert Quinn is a major addition opposite Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, but Quinn is currently only on a one-year deal. Randy Gregory is currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL. Lawrence is aiming to be back from shoulder surgery by the start of the season. Jackson will add some insurance at the position as another young pass rusher alongside recent draft picks Taco Charlton and Dorance Armstrong.

Next Cowboys Pick: 6th Round (213th overall)

Related Content

news

Greg Ellis, Guenther among 3 new defensive hires

Mike Zimmer is quickly assembling his defensive staff, hiring three coaches on Friday, including former standout Greg Ellis, along with two other veteran coaches with over 35 years of experience.
news

Mailbag: How will Zimmer's philosophy differ?

With Mike Zimmer returning to Dallas as defensive coordinator, what will be the biggest change we'll see in the defense? How is his defensive philosophy different from Dan Quinn?
news

Open Market: Options for interior of Cowboys' O-line

Zack Martin and Tyler Smith anchor the interior of the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys, but the future is shrinking on the former and there's a dilemma at center.
news

Zimmer: Jugadores que quieren ser grandes, quieren ser entrenados

Se ha hablado mucho sobre Mike Zimmer y su intenso estilo de entrenamiento en relación con la generación más joven. El nuevo coordinador defensivo explicó sus experiencias entrenando a jugadores más jóvenes.
Advertising