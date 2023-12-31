Cowboys control destiny in NFC East after Philly loss

FRISCO, Texas — With the Philadelphia Eagles' shocking upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys now control their own destiny in the NFC East moving forward as a win in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders will give the Cowboys the division and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Despite needing an unlikely Philadelphia loss in the final two weeks to have a shot at the division, the Cowboys got just that when Kyler Murray and James Conner put together a last-minute game-winning drive at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take down the Eagles. This comes on the heels of the Cowboys defeating the Detroit Lions 20-19 on Saturday night.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles are tied atop the NFC East at 11-5 going into the final week of the season, but the Cowboys now hold the advantage in the fourth tiebreaker with a better conference record than the Eagles. The first three tiebreakers saw the Cowboys and Eagles tie in head-to-head record, division record and record in common games played.

However, the Cowboys still have work to do as they will travel to Washington next week one year after suffering a brutal 26-6 loss at the hands of the Commanders while also being in the midst of a season that has seen them struggle mightily on the road – owning a sub-par 3-5 record away from AT&T Stadium in 2023.

With a win, the Cowboys can secure their 22nd NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. That would set up a wild card round playoff game against the No. 7 seed in the NFC and a potential home game in the divisional round with a wild card round win.

If the Cowboys win the division, it would extend the streak of non-repeat champions in the NFC East to 19 seasons – the longest such streak in NFL history and the longest active streak for any division in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.