Nick Harris

Cowboys control destiny in NFC East after Philly loss

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Week-12--Cowboys-vs-Commanders-_-2023-thumb

FRISCO, Texas — With the Philadelphia Eagles' shocking upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys now control their own destiny in the NFC East moving forward as a win in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders will give the Cowboys the division and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Despite needing an unlikely Philadelphia loss in the final two weeks to have a shot at the division, the Cowboys got just that when Kyler Murray and James Conner put together a last-minute game-winning drive at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take down the Eagles. This comes on the heels of the Cowboys defeating the Detroit Lions 20-19 on Saturday night.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles are tied atop the NFC East at 11-5 going into the final week of the season, but the Cowboys now hold the advantage in the fourth tiebreaker with a better conference record than the Eagles. The first three tiebreakers saw the Cowboys and Eagles tie in head-to-head record, division record and record in common games played.

However, the Cowboys still have work to do as they will travel to Washington next week one year after suffering a brutal 26-6 loss at the hands of the Commanders while also being in the midst of a season that has seen them struggle mightily on the road – owning a sub-par 3-5 record away from AT&T Stadium in 2023.

With a win, the Cowboys can secure their 22nd NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. That would set up a wild card round playoff game against the No. 7 seed in the NFC and a potential home game in the divisional round with a wild card round win.

If the Cowboys win the division, it would extend the streak of non-repeat champions in the NFC East to 19 seasons – the longest such streak in NFL history and the longest active streak for any division in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

Game times have not yet been set for Week 18 as the Cowboys will await the time and date for their matchup against the Commanders which is expected to come from the NFL either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

D-Law, Parsons combine for solid effort in defending run

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons combined to help put together yet another solid effort in defending the run against one of the top running teams in the NFL.
news

Lewis, Wilson haul in game-changing INTs to power win

Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Wilson chose opportune times to have their first respective interceptions of the season, as the two turnovers helped power Dallas to a one-point win.
news

5 Takes: Brandin Cooks is delivering when needed

After taking heat early in the season for his lack of production, Brandin Cooks' continued involvement has seen him become Mr. Clutch for the Cowboys' late season efforts.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Lions staff predictions

There will certainly be a buzz in the air Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys will honor the past, while trying to stay in the present and beat the Lions, which of course, will help the immediate future as they enter the playoffs.
news

Key Matchups: Getting thru Sewell in defending run

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons will look to contain the edges in the run game, but they will have to first get through one of the best run blockers in the NFL in Penei Sewell.
news

Mike McCarthy updates injury status for Smith, Edoga

Both starting left tackle Tyron Smith and backup left tackle Chuma Edoga are on the injury report during week 17, as the Cowboys look to bounce back from back-to-back losses.
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys win without turnovers?

The Cowboys are now 0-4 when the defense doesn't create a turnover, and they had only one in their other loss? Is that surprising? 
news

Dak Prescott sees opportunity to correct course before playoffs

Despite being in the middle of a December slump, Dak Prescott sees an opportunity ahead to right the ship for the Dallas Cowboys before playoff time in January.
news

Mailbag: Why no calls for holding Parsons?

Seriously, did Micah Parsons make someone mad? With his streak of not drawing a flag against opposing offenses nearing 40 quarters, is there anything the Cowboys can do from a league standpoint?
news

Nick at Nite: These few things happen in Dallas losses

There are trends in all five of Dallas' losses in 2023, and one specific statistic remains consistent in each one.
Advertising