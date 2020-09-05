Cowboys Could Be Without Lee, Collins For Opener

FRISCO, Texas – Key veterans on both sides of the ball could be in jeopardy of missing the start of the season, if not a little more.

The Cowboys cut their roster down to 53 players on Saturday and as expected, veterans La'el Collins and Sean Lee both made the cut.

But their ability to be on the field against the Rams next Sunday in Los Angeles might be in question.

Neither has been on the field much for practice during training camp, especially here lately. Collins has reportedly dealt lingering issues, including a recent hip injury. The Cowboys decided to keep five tackles on the roster, including undrafted rookie Terrance Steele and Brandon Knight, an undrafted rookie from a year ago.

The Cowboys also have Cameron Erving to start opposite of Tyron Smith if needed.

As for Lee, his workload has been limited throughout camp, which is nothing unusual even dating back the last few years.

The Cowboys don't have as much depth currently at the position but it's possible the team could bring back some of the linebackers that were cut on Saturday, including Justin March, if spots on the roster become available.

Collins has missed just one game in the last three years, and is known for being able to battle through his share of injuries.