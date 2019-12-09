Cowboys Cut Kicker Brett Maher, Sign Forbath

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have made a change at kicker, releasing Brett Maher and signing Kai Forbath in his place.

The Cowboys had scheduled workouts for Forbath, Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino on Monday. It's the second time in a week the team had looked at potential alternatives on the free agent market.

Maher kept his job last week despite a round of workouts eight days ago. But he missed a 42-yard field goal against the Bears last Thursday, his 10th miss of the season.

Forbath is a career 85.8-percent kicker who has spent time on five teams, most recently the Patriots for one game for an injured Nick Folk. He originally went to camp with the Cowboys in 2011, when Dan Bailey won a training camp battle. He also worked out for the Cowboys in 2016 when Bailey was injured, but wasn't signed.

Maher had held the job for the better part of the last two seasons, making 49 of 66 field goal attempts (74.2 percent). He was 20 of 30 (66.7 percent) through 13 games this year.