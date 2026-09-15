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Cowboys defensive leaders fueled by sense of urgency in Week 2

Sep 15, 2026 at 06:37 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_15_ Kenny Clark_ Rashan Gary

FRISCO, Texas — All involved were expecting a better showing when the Dallas Cowboys took the field for the 2026 regular season opener against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, the end result was a 28-20 loss fueled largely by miscues in all three phases and, until further notice, the defense will bear the brunt of the blame.

The reason for that is an obvious one: that side of the ball is entering the season with its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons and, this time, also tied to an overhauled roster led by some of the best talent in the NFL.

And that's why Kenny Clark can so readily admit the performance against the Giants left a bad taste in their mouths.

"Yeah, for sure," said the three-time Pro Bowler and newly-named team captain "At the end of the day, we gotta all be better, play ball how we know how, communicate and be physical at the point of attack. Just play ball like we were coached to do.

"... It's not always as good as it is, it's not always as bad as it is. You've got to just come out and do your part, you know what I'm saying?"

And what exactly is everyone's part, generally speaking?

"Do your job, and at the end of the day, communicate," Clark added. ". … I don't think it was a problem with the physicality. I think, up front, we really played the blocks well, and most of the guys, what we've been talking about, too, is finding ways to do more. We've got to just do more."

That "more" has to begin this week to avoid falling into the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, and 0-2 in the division to boot. That math would directly threaten the Cowboys' plan for making the playoffs, and to make a run once there.

To be more specific, since the 1970 merger, only (roughly) 10 percent of NFL teams that began a season with two losses have recovered to make the playoffs.

"Oh, yeah, very urgent, very urgent," said Pro Bowl pass rusher Rashan Gary. "It's another division game and, understanding that, we know we just went 0-1; and we can't do that going into this week. The urgency is up, for sure."

Clark agrees, and wholeheartedly.

"Every week's got to be urgent, and we've got another divisional opponent, [so] we've got to get the dub this week for sure," he added.

Everyone in the Cowboys' locker room is taking full accountability for the failures at MetLife Stadium, and that's a great start, but it only matters if it's tied to the action needed to make the necessary corrections toward success.

The debut of defensive coordinator Christian Parker was a forgettable one, but Clark, like All-Pro Quinnen Williams and rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs said in their post-game interview, is putting the blame squarely on the players and the need for them to be critical of themselves, and no one else.

"It's definitely not what we were coached," Clark said. "It's not … The biggest thing is we've got to attack the week and make sure we get all of that handled. The best thing about it is it's all stuff that we can control, and we'll get that fixed."

It was inevitable that with sweeping changes in both the coaching staff and on the defensive depth chart, it would take time for the unit to gel perfectly, something that could take several games to materialize but, that said, the Cowboys can't afford to lose games while that gets sorted.

Gary, Clark, Williams and the entirety of the defense understand this reality quite well, so the push for it to all come together has become right now, not down the road.

"We're a couple plays away, man," Gary said. "It could be this game coming up. Being able to have all of us on the same page, and understanding where we went wrong and what needs to be fixed. We've been taking steps in the right direction."

Pic 6: 2026 Regular Season

Trench Work One of the many things Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was frustrated with from his team was their play at the line of scrimmage. Offensively, the front five were able to keep Dak Prescott clean, but struggled to generate a push in the run game. "I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front," Schottenheimer said. "Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game. Javonte was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game." At the halfway point of the game, the Cowboys had 50 yards rushing on 14 carries. In the second half, Dallas ran just 4 times for 19 yards. "They played a great game," Cowboys RB Javonte Williams said of the Giants' front. "We just got to execute better next time we see them. I feel like we could've started a little faster, we could've played better on both sides. It isn't one side's fault or the other side's fault, we've just got to be better."
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Trench Work

One of the many things Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was frustrated with from his team was their play at the line of scrimmage. Offensively, the front five were able to keep Dak Prescott clean, but struggled to generate a push in the run game.

"I thought they pushed us around a little bit up front," Schottenheimer said. "Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game. Javonte was running into freaking, a wall in the beginning of the game. We made some good adjustments at halftime, but this is a team game."

At the halfway point of the game, the Cowboys had 50 yards rushing on 14 carries. In the second half, Dallas ran just 4 times for 19 yards.

"They played a great game," Cowboys RB Javonte Williams said of the Giants' front. "We just got to execute better next time we see them. I feel like we could've started a little faster, we could've played better on both sides. It isn't one side's fault or the other side's fault, we've just got to be better."

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleaning Things Up In the first half, the Cowboys had seven total penalties called against them. By the end of the night, Dallas had gotten nine flags thrown against them for a total of 90 yards that went to benefit the Giants. "Penalties kill your ability to win, especially the self-inflicted wounds," Schottenheimer said. "We just offsides a couple times in short yardage situations, which we gave them free downs if you will. That led to sustained drives, it led to them again controlling the football, but it comes down to discipline. And we're more disciplined than the way we played tonight." As Javonte Williams was headed for the end zone to make it a one possession game at the end of the fourth quarter, he was flagged for a taunting penalty when he stuck the ball in the direction of a defender as scored, backing up the extra point 15 yards. Brandon Aubrey would go on to miss the kick, and Schottenheimer said after the game he was planning on going for two before Williams' uncharacteristic penalty. "I'm a pro, I know better than that," Williams said. "I shouldn't have did it. I'ma correct it. It is what it is, we're just going to move past it."
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Cleaning Things Up

In the first half, the Cowboys had seven total penalties called against them. By the end of the night, Dallas had gotten nine flags thrown against them for a total of 90 yards that went to benefit the Giants.

"Penalties kill your ability to win, especially the self-inflicted wounds," Schottenheimer said. "We just offsides a couple times in short yardage situations, which we gave them free downs if you will. That led to sustained drives, it led to them again controlling the football, but it comes down to discipline. And we're more disciplined than the way we played tonight." As Javonte Williams was headed for the end zone to make it a one possession game at the end of the fourth quarter, he was flagged for a taunting penalty when he stuck the ball in the direction of a defender as scored, backing up the extra point 15 yards. Brandon Aubrey would go on to miss the kick, and Schottenheimer said after the game he was planning on going for two before Williams' uncharacteristic penalty.

"I'm a pro, I know better than that," Williams said. "I shouldn't have did it. I'ma correct it. It is what it is, we're just going to move past it."

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Missing Darts In 2025, the Cowboys defense allowed the fifth-highest success rate on quarterback runs (65.2%) and eight touchdowns on quarterback runs, the most in the NFL. In Week 1, Dallas struggled to defend Jaxson Dart's legs. Dart finished the night as New York's second leading rusher with 54 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a 22-yard designed run. Dallas' run defending struggles carried over across the board, as the team had a total of seven missed tackles. Of Dart's 11 carries, NextGenStats credited seven of them as successful, seeing him finish with a 63.6% success rate with the ball in his hands. That was more successful than Cam Skattebo, who had 9 on 18 carries (50%) as he finished with 81 yards.
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Missing Darts

In 2025, the Cowboys defense allowed the fifth-highest success rate on quarterback runs (65.2%) and eight touchdowns on quarterback runs, the most in the NFL. In Week 1, Dallas struggled to defend Jaxson Dart's legs.

Dart finished the night as New York's second leading rusher with 54 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a 22-yard designed run. Dallas' run defending struggles carried over across the board, as the team had a total of seven missed tackles.

Of Dart's 11 carries, NextGenStats credited seven of them as successful, seeing him finish with a 63.6% success rate with the ball in his hands. That was more successful than Cam Skattebo, who had 9 on 18 carries (50%) as he finished with 81 yards.

Kathryn Riley/2026 Kathryn Riley
Injury Roundup The Cowboys left East Rutherford with two injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Veteran safety Malik Hooker may have fractured his forearm, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and the team will hold more testing on Monday to determine more. Additionally, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a hamstring injury. Schottenheimer said they don't yet know the severity of the injury yet. Overshown has missed significant time in his NFL career due to two major knee injuries. During Friday's practice before the season opener, the Cowboys lost Malik Davis for the season to a serious non-contact hip injury. "Devasted for him," Schottenheimer said. "Very serious injury. He's an incredible young man, I've talked a lot about it. Non-contact issue, we knew it was pretty significant and pretty serious, and our prayers are with him. I talked to him the other night and the night that it happened, and he was in pretty good spirits, but I know he'd appreciate everybody's thoughts and prayers."
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Injury Roundup

The Cowboys left East Rutherford with two injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Veteran safety Malik Hooker may have fractured his forearm, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and the team will hold more testing on Monday to determine more.

Additionally, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered a hamstring injury. Schottenheimer said they don't yet know the severity of the injury yet. Overshown has missed significant time in his NFL career due to two major knee injuries.

During Friday's practice before the season opener, the Cowboys lost Malik Davis for the season to a serious non-contact hip injury.

"Devasted for him," Schottenheimer said. "Very serious injury. He's an incredible young man, I've talked a lot about it. Non-contact issue, we knew it was pretty significant and pretty serious, and our prayers are with him. I talked to him the other night and the night that it happened, and he was in pretty good spirits, but I know he'd appreciate everybody's thoughts and prayers."

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Trying to Heat Up One of the reasons Giants QB Jaxson Dart was able to throw for 230 yards on a 79.3% completion percentage was because Dallas struggled to get a consistent pass rush in order to make things difficult for the second-year signal caller. "We did not get enough pressure on him," Schottenheimer said. "He looked pretty comfortable back there. I thought we had some good shots on the ball, but the pass rush does have to be better, for sure." According to NextGenStats, Dart was pressured 11 times on Sunday night. When rushing with four pass rushers, the Cowboys defense was only able to generate two pressures on Dart, and he completed 17 of his 19 passing attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
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Trying to Heat Up

One of the reasons Giants QB Jaxson Dart was able to throw for 230 yards on a 79.3% completion percentage was because Dallas struggled to get a consistent pass rush in order to make things difficult for the second-year signal caller.

"We did not get enough pressure on him," Schottenheimer said. "He looked pretty comfortable back there. I thought we had some good shots on the ball, but the pass rush does have to be better, for sure."

According to NextGenStats, Dart was pressured 11 times on Sunday night. When rushing with four pass rushers, the Cowboys defense was only able to generate two pressures on Dart, and he completed 17 of his 19 passing attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Parker's Debut Evidently, Christian Parker's debut as a defensive coordinator did not go as many imagined. Dallas' defense was one of the worst in franchise history in 2025, and the first impression of the 2026 unit did not offer many improvements against the Giants. After a difficult start for the 34-year-old first-time defensive play caller, what does Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer tell him? "Don't flinch," Schottenheimer said. "You can't flinch in this league. You're going to get humbled at times. It happens. He'll learn from it, we'll learn from it, he's going to be hardest on himself anyways, he and the defensive staff. At the end of the day, when you look at the numbers, they were four-for-four in the red zone, they were nine of 11 with a kneel down on third down, it's just not good enough. And so you gotta figure out why, and you got to do it in a hurry."
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Parker's Debut

Evidently, Christian Parker's debut as a defensive coordinator did not go as many imagined. Dallas' defense was one of the worst in franchise history in 2025, and the first impression of the 2026 unit did not offer many improvements against the Giants.

After a difficult start for the 34-year-old first-time defensive play caller, what does Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer tell him?

"Don't flinch," Schottenheimer said. "You can't flinch in this league. You're going to get humbled at times. It happens. He'll learn from it, we'll learn from it, he's going to be hardest on himself anyways, he and the defensive staff. At the end of the day, when you look at the numbers, they were four-for-four in the red zone, they were nine of 11 with a kneel down on third down, it's just not good enough. And so you gotta figure out why, and you got to do it in a hurry."

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