Quinnen Williams, Caleb Downs circle what went wrong in Cowboys loss to Giants

Before it was all said-and-done, the Cowboys' defense allowed nine out of 11 conversions on third down, missed seven tackles (per NextGen Stats), allowed Dart to complete 23 of 29 passes with three touchdowns and a combined 165 rushing yards (54 rushing yards by Dart).

That is not the standard Christian Parker has preached throughout the offseason, and not the standard Williams is willing to accept from a personnel group he feels is better than the product they put on the field in Week 1.

"The guys we got in our locker room, especially on defense, are unbelievable when it comes down to taking constructive criticism and accountability, first of all, and let's move," he said. "We had a lot of mental errors, a lot of busts today, and just really need to be critical with that going into this week; and focus on getting better.

"We've already said it to each other, and we hold each other accountable to get better."

That sentiment is echoed by Caleb Downs, the rookie 11th-overall pick seeing his NFL debut marred by a poor collective showing on defense, and the loss that came attached to it.

Downs isn't accustomed to losing, but he also knows hanging his head won't work toward solving any problems that cropped up in New York when the Washington Commanders walk into AT&T Stadium for the home opener in seven days.

"I mean, at the end of the day, in football, it always just comes down to who does their job better," said Downs. "We've got to do our jobs better — as a defense and as a team. We get that fixed, and we'll be good. It's always frustrating as a defense when you don't get off the field.