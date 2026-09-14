 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - DALvsNYG | 2026

Presented by

Quinnen Williams, Caleb Downs circle what went wrong in Cowboys loss to Giants

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:44 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_13_ Quinnen Williams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The debut of the new-look defense didn't go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys. In the team's 28-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, the unit struggled to get anything going in their favor on a consistent basis and, because of that, Jaxson Dart and the rushing attack led by Cam Skattebo effectively dictated the terms throughout.

But for all of the things that went wrong in allowing 28 points at MetLife Stadium, one thing jumped right out and bit the Cowboys, again and again and again, and it's something All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was not shy about calling out after the game.

"It was definitely third down," said one of the Cowboys four team captains. "I think we had a lot of third downs today and we didn't get off the field — a bunch of them. I think we definitely gotta be critical [of ourselves] in our approach, when we get to [preparing for Week 2].

"And it's a great week to learn, and to get things better."

Before it was all said-and-done, the Cowboys' defense allowed nine out of 11 conversions on third down, missed seven tackles (per NextGen Stats), allowed Dart to complete 23 of 29 passes with three touchdowns and a combined 165 rushing yards (54 rushing yards by Dart).

That is not the standard Christian Parker has preached throughout the offseason, and not the standard Williams is willing to accept from a personnel group he feels is better than the product they put on the field in Week 1.

"The guys we got in our locker room, especially on defense, are unbelievable when it comes down to taking constructive criticism and accountability, first of all, and let's move," he said. "We had a lot of mental errors, a lot of busts today, and just really need to be critical with that going into this week; and focus on getting better.

"We've already said it to each other, and we hold each other accountable to get better."

That sentiment is echoed by Caleb Downs, the rookie 11th-overall pick seeing his NFL debut marred by a poor collective showing on defense, and the loss that came attached to it.

Downs isn't accustomed to losing, but he also knows hanging his head won't work toward solving any problems that cropped up in New York when the Washington Commanders walk into AT&T Stadium for the home opener in seven days.

"I mean, at the end of the day, in football, it always just comes down to who does their job better," said Downs. "We've got to do our jobs better — as a defense and as a team. We get that fixed, and we'll be good. It's always frustrating as a defense when you don't get off the field.

"That's part of the job, and we didn't do it at a high level today. … We need to see what we did wrong, execute what we need to fix, and then go do it better next week."

Related Content

news

Dak on his crucial INT: 'That was the game'

Dak Prescott called his second-quarter interception a "crucial" play in the game and one that changed the momentum and put his team too far behind to make a comeback.

news

Eatman: Lose these two areas, expect a loss to follow

The fact that the Giants had the better defense might not be surprising. But the fact they got better quarterback play is not only a shock, but the reason the Cowboys are starting the season 0-1.

news

Brian Schottenheimer on Cowboys' season-opening loss: 'We got humbled'

After a 28-20 loss to the Giants on opening night, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer recognized his team "got humbled" and were not the more physical team on the field in East Rutherford.

news

Caleb Downs seeking improvement after NFL debut

Despite a disappointing defensive debut under a new scheme, rookie Caleb Downs flashed his playmaking potential with a standout performance that offered hope for the Cowboys' future.

news

Don't forget these 5: Game changed before half

Plays that might be forgotten include the game-changing sequence before halftime that included questionable time management and an interception. Don't forget George Pickens' key drops before.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys lose opener, 28-20

Despite revamping the entire defense, the Cowboys were overpowered by the Giants offense in a 28-20 loss to their division rivals.

news

Starlights: Javonte Williams cashes in first touchdown of the season

It's an NFC East clash on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys try to take down the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Giants season opener

Gut Feeling is back, as our staff makes their predictions for the Cowboys' season opener against the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

news

Malik Davis to have hip surgery; Placed on IR

Malik Davis is expected to miss this game and several more with a hip injury he suffered in practice Friday.

news

TJ Bass ready, no stranger to what Cowboys need in absence of Tyler Smith

TJ Bass is being asked, again, to help keep the Cowboys' O-line on track following injury to a starter, and he stays ready so he doesn't have to get ready.

news

Zero to 100: Here's your 2026 Dallas Cowboys roster

Check out the full 53-man roster as the Cowboys get ready for Week 1 against the Giants.

Advertising