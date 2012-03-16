Cowboys Expected To Release Kyle Kosier

Kyle Kosier, the Cowboys' longest-tenured offensive lineman, is expected to be released following this week's free agent signings of guards Mackenzy Bernadeau and Nate Livings.

Kosier has been with the Cowboys since 2006. The move has not yet been made official, but reports say the team has already decided to move on from the 33-year old, saving more than $1.5 million on the 2012 salary cap.

An unrestricted free agent last offseason, Kosier signed a new three-year contract with the Cowboys, and was scheduled to make a base salary of $2.25 million in 2012. He has $1.4 million in guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

Kosier has started 80 games for the Cowboys since joining the team, missing 16 contests due to injury. He missed 13 games in 2008 and three in 2010, and battled a foot injury throughout the 2011 season, causing him to sit out Wednesday practices.

Cemented as the starting left guard from 2006-2010, he switched to the right side last season to ease communication for rookie tackle Tyron Smith. The move was part of an overall rebuilding effort for the offensive line which included the release of three long-time starters before the beginning of the season.

That process has continued this week, as the Cowboys signed Bernadeau and Livings to long-term deals worth up to $30 million combined.

Tackle Doug Free is now the longest-serving member of the Cowboys' front five, having been with the team since 2007.