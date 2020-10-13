Cowboys Expected To Sign QB Garrett Gilbert

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are close to finding backup quarterback help in the wake of Dak Prescott's ankle injury.

The club is expected to sign Garrett Gilbert off the Browns' practice squad, according to NFL Media and reports, though the move is not official.

Prescott underwent successful surgery Sunday to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and is expected to make a full recovery. Early indications are the rehab process could take four-to-six months, which means Andy Dalton is set to handle quarterback duties in Dallas for the rest of the season.

With Prescott sidelined and Dalton now starting, rookie Ben DiNucci moves into the backup role. Gilbert would provide depth as a No. 3 option.

The Austin, Texas native was a sixth-round draft pick by the Rams in 2014. He has appeared in six career games with the Browns and Panthers, completing 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards.