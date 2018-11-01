Cowboys Fill Open Roster Spot; Call Up CB

Nov 01, 2018 at 12:09 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Fill-Open-Roster-Spot-Call-Up-CB-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The open spot on the 53-man roster didn't stay vacant for too long.

The Cowboys filled it on Thursday by signing cornerback Treston Decoud from the practice squad.

The team had an opening on the roster after cornerback C.J. Goodwin was placed on injured reserve with a broken forearm.

Decoud joined the Cowboys on Sept. 4 when they signed him to the practice squad. Drafted in the fifth round in 2017 by the Texans, Decoud (6-3, 210) should be able to help on special teams, particularly as a gunner on punt coverage. He played 10 games with the Texans in 2017.

The Cowboys opted to sign Decoud over cornerback Donovan Olumba and safety Tyree Robinson, who was on the roster for two weeks earlier this season but did not play in the games.

To replace Decoud on the practice, the Cowboys signed wide receiver Reggie Davis, who went to camp with Atlanta and has spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad.

Current Cowboys Practice Squad:

WR – Lance Lenoir

S – Tyree Robinson

RB – Darius Jackson

CB – Donovan Olumba

LB – Kyle Quiero

RB – Jordan Chunn

OT – Jacob Campos

DT – Christian Ringo

G – Cody Wichmann

WR – Reggie Davis

