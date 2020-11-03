Cowboys Gift $1 Million of Resources to HS Football

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have partnered with the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and University Interscholastic League (UIL) to celebrate 100 years of UIL governed Texas High School Football with an in-kind gift of promotional assets valued at more than $1,000,000. The partnership will showcase the game of football and all its rich history from youth to the professional level through a variety of sponsorship and programming elements during the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have a longstanding relationship with Texas high school football and the University Interscholastic League in which AT&T Stadium has been home to the UIL State Championships since 2010 and the Cowboys have hosted over 600 regular season and playoff high school games dating back to the early 70's at Texas Stadium. The 100th season of UIL sanctioned football is a special opportunity to demonstrate the value behind these relationships and celebrate high school football across the State of Texas.

"High school football in Texas represents passion, heritage and tradition," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "It spans generations of families in communities that reach from Texarkana to El Paso, and the Dallas Cowboys are proud to join the Texas High School Coaches Association and the UIL in recognizing the 100 years of high school football in Texas. We believe that the importance and impact of the game has never been stronger as we move through these challenging times. The values and life lessons that football teaches us all serve as a means to build young people into confident and productive citizens, while unifying cities, towns and school districts with a spirit of overcoming challenges and coming together for a common goal. We embrace the opportunity to participate in, and promote, the history of the game and the virtues and values that the football in Texas has provided for high school students and athletes for the past 100 years."

The Dallas Cowboys, in conjunction with the UIL and THSCA, will utilize a wide variety of digital and tangible assets including a video content series, community programming and events to promote and celebrate the 100th anniversary.

The video series will highlight the unique relationships between the Cowboys, their partners and Texas high school football over the years, while celebrating the game itself. The content will launch the first week of November, with new features occurring monthly throughout the season.

Through various community programs and initiatives, Texas high school football coaches will have the opportunity to take part in mentorships, character development and health and safety programs that will provide educational resources, curriculum and certifications to those who participate.

"The Texas High School Coaches Association is very excited to announce our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the largest sponsorship in THSCA history, and we are proud to join the Dallas Cowboys and the UIL in the celebration of 100 Years of UIL sanctioned Texas High School Football," says Joe Martin, Executive Director of the THSCA. "We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Cowboys that will include tackling certification, The Rock Mentoring Program as well as new Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion opportunities for Texas high school coaches. Partnering with two of the most influential organizations in the United States in a collaborative effort to promote the value and importance of High School football has been a goal of mine since joining THSCA in 2004."

For 100 years, high school football has been played in Texas and this year fans, coaches, and student athletes will be able to engage and celebrate this milestone season throughout the year on social media and within their communities.

"We are excited to have the Dallas Cowboys join us in the celebration of Texas UIL high school football. For a century now, UIL football has been a part of the fabric of Texas," said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. "We are proud to have an organization like the Cowboys recognize the positive impact high school football has on students and communities."

About the Texas High School Coaches Association

The Texas High School Coaches' Association (THSCA) is the principal advocate and leadership organization for Texas high school coaches. The THSCA provides the highest quality representation, education, and services to Texas high School coaches and affiliate members by enhancing the professionalism of coaches and the schools they represent. For more information on THSCA visit www.thsca.com

About the University Interscholastic League

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) was created by The University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement. The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests. The initials UIL have come to represent quality educational competition administered by school people on an equitable basis. More information about the UIL can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org

About Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation