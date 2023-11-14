Dallas Cowboys Community

Cowboys give back to Salvation Army, community

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys along with executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones took a trip down south from Frisco on Tuesday afternoon to feed hundreds of homeless and needy individuals at the Salvation Army of North Texas in Dallas, marking the 20th year that the Cowboys have given back in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I think what is so great is how many players that come year-after-year," Jones said. "We always know you can get more out of giving than what you actually give, and I think this is an example of that today. To be able to have early Thanksgiving with The Salvation Army is truly a blessing for all of us."

For the players, spending a day off in the community is time well spent as Dak Prescott, Dorance Armstrong, Michael Gallup, Zack Martin and more participated in the event in helping to hand out Thanksgiving meals.

"This is awesome," Gallup said. "Giving back and doing what you need to do. It puts a smile on their face and it puts a smile on my face. We're doing so much throughout the year that we get caught up in what we're doing. Coming here and talking to somebody, it might make their day or make their year."

Veteran players have participated in the event every year that it's been held as six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin showed up once again in 2023 to be a part of the Cowboys' giving back event.

"This is a really great staple event for us as players," Martin said. "To be able to give back during the holiday season is special. We have such a rigorous schedule where we're at the facility all day long where it's kind of like Groundhog's Day, so anytime you get a chance to come out and do something in the community, it feels good."

The Cowboys will face off against the Washington Commanders in their annual Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23 at AT&T Stadium with a special halftime performance from Dolly Parton presented by The Salvation Army.

