Cowboys Host Two High-Profile Visitors As Third Week Of Free Agency Starts

Mar 21, 2016 at 09:32 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – Given the way the Cowboys have operated during this free agency window, a deliberate approach shouldn't be surprising.

The Cowboys were tied to two of the biggest free agents on the market on Monday, as they hosted both Patrick Robinson and Alfred Morris on visits to Valley Ranch.

The visits represent a significant departure from the first two weeks of free agency, where the Cowboys largely focused on re-signing their own talent. In the two weeks since the new league year begin, Dallas has brought back seven players from last year's roster, as opposed to one outside free agent in defensive tackle Cedric Thornton.

Team brass is currently in Boca Raton, Fla., at the NFL's annual league meetings, but that shouldn't hinder the Cowboys' ability to sign either player – or any other free agents, for that matter. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett said they had productive conversations with Robinson and Morris from Florida.

In their absence, Cowboys position coaches and scouts handled the visits on Monday. Robinson and Morris toured the facility, and the pair had lunch with the staff at AT&T Stadium.

No deals have been struck as of yet, but it's obvious why the Cowboys have interest in both Robinson and Morris. Both players could be significant additions at positions of need, and they should both come at a fairly affordable price.

Robinson suffered a disappointing start to his career after being selected 32nd overall by New Orleans in the 2010 NFL Draft. He started just 33 total games and tallied nine picks during five seasons with the Saints.

The Florida State product bounced back after signing a one-year deal with San Diego last year. He was the only Chargers defensive back to play in all 16 games for San Diego, and he made 10 starts after injuries sidelined the starters above him.

The Cowboys obviously have a 1,000-yard back in Darren McFadden, but they could certainly use depth at running back. Morris' enjoyed an amazing start to his career, rushing for 4,713 total yards in his first four years after being drafted in the sixth round by Washington in 2012. His first two seasons were particularly impressive, as he tallied 1,613 yards and 1,275 yards, respectively, during his first two years in the league.

Whether either player signs on with the Cowboys for 2016 remains to be seen. But if these visits are any indication, the Cowboys' activity level in free agency appears to be picking up.

