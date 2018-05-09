The Cowboys celebrate the team's storied history by integrating the team's alumni players into their year-round community outreach efforts and game day experience at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys Legends program encompasses the great tradition that is the Dallas Cowboys into fan engagement, player mentorship, community programming and appearances. Cowboys Legends members help the Cowboys support a variety of organizations and programs, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Children's Cancer Fund, American Diabetes Association, North Texas Food Bank, Fuel Up to Play 60, The Salvation Army and more.