The Cowboys celebrate the team's storied history by integrating the team's alumni players into their year-round community outreach efforts and game day experience at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys Legends program encompasses the great tradition that is the Dallas Cowboys into fan engagement, player mentorship, community programming and appearances. Cowboys Legends members help the Cowboys support a variety of organizations and programs, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Children's Cancer Fund, American Diabetes Association, North Texas Food Bank, Fuel Up to Play 60, The Salvation Army and more.
Cowboys Legends
May 09, 2018 at 02:17 PM