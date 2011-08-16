Cowboys Mailbag: August 16, 2011

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **
@SunnyinPink: DeMarco Murray still hasn't practiced. What are reasonable expectations for his role and level of play this season?
Rob:Murray could have a pretty big role because he's versatile. He can catch, he can block and he can help in short-yardage situations. The question will be how quickly he can adjust to the offense after missing the entire training camp and preseason so far. It could keep him in a limited role this year.
Josh: I don't have a great feel for it yet because we still haven't seen him in practice. Personally, I'm skeptical of him taking over a big third-down role because Felix Jones was good in that capacity last year, catching 48 passes. We'll have a better grasp when he's finally on the field, but I wouldn't envision a bigger place in the offense for him than what Felix Jones had as a rookie â not too much, in other words.
@TopShelfJays89 :The safeties are under one-year contracts, Terence Newman's getting older and Orlando Scandrick is in the last year of his deal. How quickly can the Cowboys overhaul and improve the secondary?
Rob: I think Elam makes the secondary a little better than it was last year, as long as Newman gets back. The good news about two safeties with one-year deals is they don't prevent the team from developing younger guys. The problem is, they may have to re-address both spots in the draft or free agency next year. It's also quite possible they'll have to spend a high draft pick on a corner next year, too. Everything could look a lot different a year from now.
Josh: There might be two or three different starters next year because of all those guys being at the end of their deals and the age of Newman. It'll be one of the team's biggest priorities in the coming years, but they aren't going to become the best unit in the league overnight. You just have to hope the guys who were here last year can be better for now.
Mailbag: Can Jabril Cox Have Role Like Neal?
Jabril Cox was lost for the season early on. How is he doing in rehab and do you expect a Keanu Neal type of role for him next season?
Mailbag: Franchise Tag Candidates? DT Help?
Would you use the franchise or transition tag on Dalton Schultz?
Mailbag: Cooper Hypothetical? Maximizing Micah?
If the choice came down to keeping Amari and losing both Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, or cutting Amari and thus being able to afford and sign both Gallup and Wilson - which option would you choose?
Mailbag: Future HOF? Pollard In Deebo-Type Role?
While expanding CeeDee's play to include plays out of the backfield, I think the player with the physical characteristics to make more plays like Deebo is Tony Pollard. What do you think?
Mailbag: Drafting A Kicker? Moving Zack Martin
When Connor McGovern filled in at RG, he was great. Why not solve the offensive line issues by putting Zack Martin at LG, McGovern at RG, and then drafting for the future at LT and possibly C?
Mailbag: Lights Too Bright? LVE's Future?
I haven't heard much about Leighton Vander Esch since the season ended. I know the team did not pick up his fifth-year option, but do you see him in their future plans at all?
Mailbag: Free Agent Priority? Collins To Guard?
Do you think moving Terence Steele to right tackle and La'el Collins back to guard is being considered as an option if the draft/free agency don't go as planned?
Mailbag: Future At OT? Trade Considerations?
If cutting and trading a player has the same financial ramifications, why would a team even consider cutting a player with no compensation?
Mailbag: Biggest Problem Along The O-Line?
I believe you win in the playoffs in the trenches. With that in mind: on the O-Line, is C, LG or LT the biggest priority all things considered?
Mailbag: Overrated Team? Kellen Moore's Future?
I've never been a Kellen Moore fan. How is a backup QB qualified for that position? Now that he's been passed over after his interviews shouldn't we pass as well?
Mailbag: Should Pollard Get More Snaps Than Zeke?
Should Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each get the ball about 50% of the time? Should Pollard have been the starter?