Cowboys Mailbag: August 16, 2011

@SunnyinPink: DeMarco Murray still hasn't practiced. What are reasonable expectations for his role and level of play this season?

Rob:Murray could have a pretty big role because he's versatile. He can catch, he can block and he can help in short-yardage situations. The question will be how quickly he can adjust to the offense after missing the entire training camp and preseason so far. It could keep him in a limited role this year.

Josh: I don't have a great feel for it yet because we still haven't seen him in practice. Personally, I'm skeptical of him taking over a big third-down role because Felix Jones was good in that capacity last year, catching 48 passes. We'll have a better grasp when he's finally on the field, but I wouldn't envision a bigger place in the offense for him than what Felix Jones had as a rookie â not too much, in other words.

@TopShelfJays89 :The safeties are under one-year contracts, Terence Newman's getting older and Orlando Scandrick is in the last year of his deal. How quickly can the Cowboys overhaul and improve the secondary?

Rob: I think Elam makes the secondary a little better than it was last year, as long as Newman gets back. The good news about two safeties with one-year deals is they don't prevent the team from developing younger guys. The problem is, they may have to re-address both spots in the draft or free agency next year. It's also quite possible they'll have to spend a high draft pick on a corner next year, too. Everything could look a lot different a year from now.