Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?
Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized?
Mailbag: FA Decisions? Where's The Deep Ball?
Do you think part of the problem with the offense is the lack of throwing the deep ball and stretching the defense?
Mailbag: Future Outlook At Offensive Tackle?
I know it's early to think about the 2022 draft, but when will this team invest in a top 1-3 round pick on securing a real left tackle to reinforce that position?
Mailbag: Could Parsons Help This Offense At RB?
Micah Parsons had 27 rushing TDs and 1,200-plus rushing yards at running back as a high school senior. What do you think of giving him five or six snaps a game on offense, possibly out of the wildcat?
Mailbag: Passing Or Running Game More Important?
Most of the NFL analysts keep saying that the Cowboys are a running offense and that they need to get back to pounding the football in order to get back on track. What do you think?
Mailbag: Dak To Run More? Kazee vs. Hooker?
Who has played better overall at safety this season, Malik Hooker or Damontae Kazee?
Mailbag: Do Other NFC Teams Have Same Issues?
The Cowboys are 8-4, and I keep hearing about their flaws and they can't go deep into the playoffs playing the way they're playing. Why don't I hear about the other team's flaws?
Mailbag: What's Going On With The Offensive Line?
We seem to have lost our ability to dominate the line of scrimmage on offense. What do you think we can do to regain our early season form?
Mailbag: Parsons For Defensive Player Of The Year?
Could Micah Parsons win NFL Defensive Player of the Year? The writers weigh in.
Mailbag: Best Choice Between The Two Connors?
I know we have all been critical of Connor Williams, and the penalties he has had. Wasn't he a part of our O-Line that was running over teams?
Mailbag: Getting Healthy After Thursday Night?
Is it feasible to believe we could enter the stretch run against the NFC East – two games against Washington, New York, Philly and the game against the Cardinals with all three of DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory healthy?
Mailbag: Would You Sit Zeke? O-Line Rotation?
Can you provide some insight into the O-Line rotation the Cowboys utilized against the Raiders?
Mailbag: Did KC Copy Denver's Plan? Pollard At WR?
In general, why don't they use Tony Pollard more as a receiving threat, especially now that we're possibly down a couple receivers Thursday?
Mailbag: Perspective On KC? Balance On Offense?
Putting the Chiefs game in perspective? Finding balance on offense? The writers answer two questions from Cowboys Nation.
Mailbag: Mental Strength? No Ballot For Gregory?
Why would the NFL not put Randy Gregory on the Pro Bowl voting, it seems so disrespectful to him?
Mailbag: Should K.C. Be Seen As Favorites?
Looking at the records and the ups and downs of the Chiefs season, I'm a little confused as to why we are being considered the underdog in this one. Your thoughts?
Mailbag: When Are The Injured D-Linemen Back?
When are DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory due back and what are your expectations for this defense when we get everyone on the field again?
Mailbag: Time To Make A Move At Left Guard?
It seems pretty obvious that Connor Williams is the weak link on the offensive line. Would you give Connor McGovern a shot at left guard?
Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE
Is Leighton Vander Esch making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys?
Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?
Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers?
It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this?
Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle?
What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos?