Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: October 21, 2011

Oct 21, 2011 at 07:22 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Rob Cagley - Shreveport, LA: I'm sure the Cowboys drafted Tyron Smith with the intention of moving him to left tackle at some point. Why not go ahead and do that now, since Doug Free is having problems?

Nick: I'm sure you watched Sunday's game against the Patriots. Looked to me like Smith had more problems than anyone. In the last two weeks, we're starting to see more signs that Smith is a rookie than we saw to start the year. I think it comes down to expectations and right now, everyone is expecting Free to simply lock down his side and we expect growing pains for Free. I think if you graded them out through five games, Free grades out higher.

Rob: I'd keep the young guy where he is and not throw something totally new at him at this point in the season. Smith will have – and has had already – some growing pains along the way. Doug Free is this team's starting left tackle, and he knows he has pick it up some. Let's see if putting a veteran like Montrae Holland next to Free will help any, because I do think moving Kyle Kosier to the right side has been an adjustment for him.

Marvin Baldwin - Manor, TX: Why is Dallas so reluctant to use Dez Bryant on punt returns when other teams use their star wide receivers in that role?

Nick: Reluctant because that's where he gets hurt the most. While he's dynamic back there on punt returns, he's suffered his two major injuries on punt and kickoff returns. I'm sure if DeSean Jackson or Wes Welker got hurt on punt returns, those teams would change their tune, too. But you'll probably see Dez back there some this week.

Rob: Jason Garrett explained it pretty clearly: they don't want to overload him coming off that deep thigh injury. If he stays healthy, maybe he becomes an option at some point down the line, Garrett said. I get that, but I wouldn't mind seeing him on situational returns when the opponent is backed up in their own territory. That's the way Terence Newman was used in the past.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How long for offense to find rhythm?

With the Cowboys opening up the season at the rival Giants, do you think it was wise to enter the season with a "rusty" starting lineup?
news

Mailbag: Best way for McCarthy to use speed?

What is the best way Mike McCarthy can use our new skill players to keep defenses off balance and help Dak score points?
news

Mailbag: McCarthy going for it on fourth down?

Will we see Mike McCarthy skip field goal attempts more this year and go for it on some questionable fourth downs?
news

Mailbag: Is Smith's injury a worrisome reminder?

Is the Offensive Line a house of cards that could bring the Cowboys whole season tumbling down?
news

Mailbag: Would Parsons be more effective at LB? 

Are the Cowboys missing out by not varying up the defense and using Micah Parsons' sideline-to-sideline speed back there more?
news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
news

Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?

What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position? 
news

Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?

It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
news

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? 
news

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
news

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem? 
news

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
Advertising