Cowboys mourn the passing of Phil Whitfield

For those who had the privilege of working for the Cowboys in the last 30 years, or even made regular trips to both Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium, they will certainly feel the loss of Phil Whitfield, who passed away this week at the age of 62. Whitfield was set to turn 63 on Saturday, July 29.

Since joining the Cowboys' organization in 1993, Whitfield had many roles, including security guard at both stadiums, before having a prominent role with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. He had an active spot in the long-running TV show on CMT, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," where he helped announce the squad each year, as well as provide regular inspiration with his consistent smile and positive attitude.

Also, most recently, Whitfield became an Art Ambassador for the Cowboys Art Collection at AT&T Stadium.

Gene Jones, the wife of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has spearheaded the vision of the art displayed at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009. She provided a statement through the organization on Thursday: