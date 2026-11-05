Cowboys nominate Jake Ferguson for 2026 Salute to Service Award

FRISCO, Texas – On Thursday, the Cowboys announced TE Jake Ferguson as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.
Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. Ferguson was selected as the Cowboys' nominee in recognition of his year-round efforts to engage with service members, veterans and military families while advancing organizations and initiatives that celebrate military service, leadership and sacrifice.
Building on his ongoing support of the military community, Ferguson continued his work with the National Medal of Honor Museum (NMOHM), helping promote its mission of inspiring future generations through the values of courage, commitment and service. During 2026, he is scheduled to participate in the Salute to Service Character Playbook program at the NMOHM, connecting Arlington ISD students with leadership and character lessons inspired by Medal of Honor Recipients. In October, Ferguson joined a USAA-hosted visit to NAS JRB Fort Worth, where he spent time with active-duty personnel and military families while learning more about their experiences and service.
Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, Ferguson is once again highlighting the NMOHM and encouraging fans to support military-focused causes. He has also partnered with Black Rifle Coffee Company for a Veterans Day campaign aimed at eliminating veterans' medical debt and a cause that he has made personal financial contributions to. Whether visiting military installations, participating in veteran outreach activities or using his platform to spotlight organizations serving the military community, Ferguson has consistently demonstrated a commitment to ensuring service members, veterans and their families feel seen, valued and supported.
"Jake's commitment to the military community and the NMOHM is authentic, consistent and impactful," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner. "He approaches every opportunity to engage with service members, veterans and military families with genuine curiosity, respect and gratitude. Jake understands the importance of building meaningful connections, and he represents the spirit of Salute to Service through the way he leads and supports others."
"It is an incredible honor to be nominated once more for the NFL's Salute to Service Award," said Jake Ferguson. "Every time I have the chance to spend time with veterans, military servicemen and their families, I'm reminded of the dedication, resilience and selflessness they demonstrate in a very personal way. Being able to support causes that recognize their sacrifices and help tell their stories is something I take great pride in and remain grateful for those opportunities."
Ferguson is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.
Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.
As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.