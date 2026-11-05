Cowboys nominate Jake Ferguson for 2026 Salute to Service Award

Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, Ferguson is once again highlighting the NMOHM and encouraging fans to support military-focused causes. He has also partnered with Black Rifle Coffee Company for a Veterans Day campaign aimed at eliminating veterans' medical debt and a cause that he has made personal financial contributions to. Whether visiting military installations, participating in veteran outreach activities or using his platform to spotlight organizations serving the military community, Ferguson has consistently demonstrated a commitment to ensuring service members, veterans and their families feel seen, valued and supported.

"Jake's commitment to the military community and the NMOHM is authentic, consistent and impactful," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner. "He approaches every opportunity to engage with service members, veterans and military families with genuine curiosity, respect and gratitude. Jake understands the importance of building meaningful connections, and he represents the spirit of Salute to Service through the way he leads and supports others."

"It is an incredible honor to be nominated once more for the NFL's Salute to Service Award," said Jake Ferguson. "Every time I have the chance to spend time with veterans, military servicemen and their families, I'm reminded of the dedication, resilience and selflessness they demonstrate in a very personal way. Being able to support causes that recognize their sacrifices and help tell their stories is something I take great pride in and remain grateful for those opportunities."

Ferguson is one of 32 nominees announced today by the NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner. Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted.

Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.