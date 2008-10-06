 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowboys Not Worried About 'How' They Win

Oct 06, 2008 at 12:05 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pod-Picks: Final predictions for Cowboys' first pick

We polled our panelists from our podcasts to predict the first pick for the Cowboys Thursday night. Some of them have some trade-back thoughts in mind, while others are expecting them to stay put at No. 24. But here's what they come up with, just a few hours before the first round begins.
news

Cowboys show interest in possible Zeke reunion

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways one year ago due to the team's salary cap issues, but there continues to be a chance that a reunion takes place in 2024
news

Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

It's Draft Day, which means it's time for the Cowboys writers to make their picks. With Thursday's first round a few hours away, here is the final 7-round mock draft.
news

Mock Draft 2.0: NFL 3-round prediction on Draft Day

Draft Day has arrived, as we take a look at how the first three rounds could shake out for all 32 teams – including a potential trade option for the Dallas Cowboys.
Advertising