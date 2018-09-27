Cowboys Offense Eying "More Wrinkles" In Week 4

The guy who will be executing Linehan's play calls said the same thing on Thursday, as Dak Prescott confirmed that things may look a bit different in Week 4. Prescott added that the Cowboys need to be sure they don't press too much to achieve the offensive success that has eluded them to this point.

"There's going to be some different things that I think you'll see," Prescott said. "And more so us just going out there and just playing and being ourselves -- from the passing game, from the running game, just everything."

Who's to say what that will actually look like. Linehan hinted that perhaps the Cowboys will use a firmer receiver rotation, rather than rotating six different players so heavily. There's also the oft-repeated idea of simply not overthinking it.

Regardless, whatever the Cowboys can do to get out of their funk will be welcome. The offense currently ranks 30th in the NFL, and the Cowboys are scoring the second-fewest points in the league, averaging just 13.7 points per game.

Despite that, Linehan said the Cowboys aren't letting the setbacks get to them, as they look for new ways to right the ship.