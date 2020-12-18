Cowboys Players Make Virtual Hospital Visits

FRISCO, Texas – The holidays aren't the first thing to look different as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they won't be the last.

Despite the countless ways that life has changed in 2020, it's not going to stop the Dallas Cowboys from giving back.

This is typically the time of year that Cowboys players spread out and travel to various hospitals around the Dallas-Fort Worth area to visit with patients. And while they can't do that in person this season, they still managed to drop by.

Cowboys players still made those visits on Friday, as they took part in virtual meetings with patients at four local hospitals – Cook Children's Fort Worth, Texas Scottish Rite, Medical City Children's Hospital and Children's Dallas.