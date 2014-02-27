Cowboys Players Visit Scottish Rite Hospital For Children With UnitedHealthcare, Project Sunshine

Feb 27, 2014 at 07:51 AM
IMG_2105.JPG

DALLAS—Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, linebacker DeVonte Holloman and running back Joseph Randle joined volunteers from UnitedHealthcare on Thursday in bringing a "HeARTS" party to patients of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children in Dallas.

The "HeARTS" party, a creation of non-profit organization Project Sunshine, included crafts, face painting, games, prizes and a photo booth equipped with costumes and props to provide some much-needed relief from the stresses and monotony of treatment for more than 100 young patients and their families. The "HeARTS" party at Scottish Rite was one of six events happening across the country in honor of American Heart Month – the official month to raise awareness for the risks of heart disease and stroke.

UnitedHealthcare, the Cowboys' official community partner, has teamed up with Project Sunshine on a national level to provide free educational, recreational and social programs to thousands of children facing medical challenges across the country since 2012.

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives, and has helped raise awareness of the benefits of healthy living and preventing chronic diseases, particularly childhood obesity and diabetes, through work with the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Club – an annual outreach initiative designed to introduce the team's newest members to importance of giving back to the community. Escobar, Holloman and Randle are members of last season's Rookie Club.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Historical Formula For Cowboys To Win

Can Dallas win at Philadelphia? Take a look back to 1991 when the Cowboys did just that behind a strong defense, a timely special teams play and, yes, a backup quarterback.

news

Dak Officially Listed As Questionable vs. Eagles

Having resumed throwing this week, including limited practice participation Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Eagles.

news

Updates: CeeDee Lamb Added To Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Unbeaten Rival Awaits

This game sells itself. But with the Cowboys ready to play the only unbeaten team in the NFL this week, there were plenty of juicy storylines to get us ready for this matchup.

Advertising