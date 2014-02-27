Cowboys Players Visit Scottish Rite Hospital For Children With UnitedHealthcare, Project Sunshine

DALLAS—Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, linebacker DeVonte Holloman and running back Joseph Randle joined volunteers from UnitedHealthcare on Thursday in bringing a "HeARTS" party to patients of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children in Dallas.

The "HeARTS" party, a creation of non-profit organization Project Sunshine, included crafts, face painting, games, prizes and a photo booth equipped with costumes and props to provide some much-needed relief from the stresses and monotony of treatment for more than 100 young patients and their families. The "HeARTS" party at Scottish Rite was one of six events happening across the country in honor of American Heart Month – the official month to raise awareness for the risks of heart disease and stroke.

UnitedHealthcare, the Cowboys' official community partner, has teamed up with Project Sunshine on a national level to provide free educational, recreational and social programs to thousands of children facing medical challenges across the country since 2012.