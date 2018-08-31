Cowboys Release Veteran DE Kony Ealy, Per Agent

Aug 31, 2018 at 04:42 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys typically wait until Saturday to reveal the bulk of their roster cuts, but they got an early start on Friday afternoon.

Multiple reports surfaced on Friday that the team had released veteran defensive end Kony Ealy following Thursday night's preseason game in Houston. Ealy's agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the news in a tweet.

The decision to release Ealy helps to clear up some of the questions about the Cowboys' decisions to make along the defensive line. The veteran pass rusher was presumed to be in a roster battle with the likes of Jihad Ward, Brian Price and Charles Tapper to fill out the back of the depth chart. 

Ealy signed with the Cowboys in April, after stints with Carolina, New England and the New York Jets. He is a four-year veteran, which means he is not subject to the NFL's waiver system and can sign with whichever club might show interest. In the meantime, the next 24 hours will show how the Cowboys ultimately feel about their remaining options.

