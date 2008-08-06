Cowboys Roll Out The Red Carpet For Celebrities

Aug 06, 2008 at 12:45 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?
As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan?