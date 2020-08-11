Cowboys Seek To Create Bubble At Team Hotel

FRISCO, Texas – Some members of the Cowboys are doing their best to find some sense of training camp normalcy this week.

With the team set to begin practicing on Friday, many members of the roster are checking themselves into the Omni Frisco Hotel, located at The Star.

The object is to create a bubble-like atmosphere, helping the Cowboys protect themselves from contaminating any players or staff with COVID-19. It should also feel familiar to anyone who has gone through a Cowboys training camp, as the team typically secludes itself at the River Ridge Residence Inn during the three weeks they train in Oxnard, Calif.

Team officials are still gathering a list of participants, but it's expected to be comprised mainly of Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees – which is to say, players coaches, trainers and some other essential personnel. Those officials were sure to point out that it's not mandatory to stay at the hotel, but players can do so if they wish.

A sizable chunk of the team has been at the Omni this entire time. The Omni provides a convenient option for the Cowboys' newcomers, as the team's rookie players have been staying at the hotel since they reported for training camp three weeks ago.