Patrik Walker

Cowboys Show Support in Wake of Allen Tragedy

Jun 09, 2023 at 10:59 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230608 DAL Thurs minicamp quickies40
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Life is bigger than football, and the Dallas Cowboys understand that fact wholeheartedly. And that's why they made sure to use the third and final practice of their mandatory minicamp to show support to the Allen, Texas community, one that recently suffered tragedy at the hands of an active shooter in a local mall in early May.

On Thursday, the Cowboys took to the practice field wearing shirts that read "Allen Str8ng" on the front — the number eight symbolizing how many victims lost their lives on that tragic day, including three children — a gesture put into play by head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy purchased shirts for the entire roster and each member of the coaching staff, blue for defense and white for offense, sending a very real and genuine message to all.

"Every time we get the chance to support somebody and have their back, I think that's a really powerful moment," said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn following practice. "It's powerful in the locker room and it's powerful in the community. And it's our way of showing support for men, women and children that have had to go through things that no one ever wants to go through. So, for us as a team, it's saying, 'Hey, we got your back.'

"That's one of the very best things that you can say to somebody in a tough moment. Sometimes words aren't right but just knowing you're there and they have your support is an important thing."

Joe Whitt Jr., the team's secondary coach and pass game coordinator, offered words as well.

"I just think that with the situations happening across the country, and not just in Allen, but all over the world, it's a shame that lives are being lost," said Whitt. "We just wanted to show that we're behind all of the families. It's just sad. I couldn't imagine my family losing a loved one like that. We're totally behind the families."

The shirts are available for purchase at hometeamprints.net.

Per the website: "100% of sales of these shirts will be donated to the Communities Foundation of Texas, who has set up a Support for Allen fund to provide support to those who have been impacted by the shooting."

Advertising