Cowboys Sign 3rd Rd. Pick Terrance Williams

Jun 18, 2013 at 05:05 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Williams_061813_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys signed Terrance Williams to a four-year contract Tuesday afternoon, making the former Baylor wide receiver the team's fourth draft pick to sign since the draft.

Terms of the deal weren't made available, but it's a safe bet Williams, the Cowboys' third selection and the 74th overall pick, received a deal similar to offensive tackle Donald Stephenson – last year's 74th pick to Kansas City. Stephenson's contract came in at about four years, $2.7 million, with $637,500 of that guaranteed. [embedded_ad]

Williams joins fourth round pick B.W. Webb, fifth round pick Joseph Randle and sixth round pick DeVonte Holloman on the payroll, after those three signed contracts earlier in the spring. The Cowboys are still working out deals with fellow third round pick J.J. Wilcox, second round pick Gavin Escobar and first round pick Travis Frederick.

All of the Cowboys' rookies are at Valley Ranch undergoing workouts this week, where it's expected the organization will try to finalize deals with its remaining unsigned rookies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising