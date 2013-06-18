Cowboys Sign 3rd Rd. Pick Terrance Williams





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys signed Terrance Williams to a four-year contract Tuesday afternoon, making the former Baylor wide receiver the team's fourth draft pick to sign since the draft.

Terms of the deal weren't made available, but it's a safe bet Williams, the Cowboys' third selection and the 74th overall pick, received a deal similar to offensive tackle Donald Stephenson – last year's 74th pick to Kansas City. Stephenson's contract came in at about four years, $2.7 million, with $637,500 of that guaranteed. [embedded_ad]

Williams joins fourth round pick B.W. Webb, fifth round pick Joseph Randle and sixth round pick DeVonte Holloman on the payroll, after those three signed contracts earlier in the spring. The Cowboys are still working out deals with fellow third round pick J.J. Wilcox, second round pick Gavin Escobar and first round pick Travis Frederick.