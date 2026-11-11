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Cowboys sign RB Kendre Miller to practice squad

Nov 11, 2026 at 12:31 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_10_ Kendre Miller

FRISCO, Texas – After Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning that Dallas would add a running back in free agency, the Cowboys have signed former Saints RB Kendre Miller to the practice squad.

Miller, 24, was New Orleans' third-round pick out of TCU in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 27 career games for the Saints since, he's rushed for 656 yards and five touchdowns. New Orleans waived Miller on November 7. The corresponding move to add Miller was Dallas waiving DB Reddy Steward.

The Cowboys were in need of help at running back behind Javonte Williams as Tyler Goodson, who had taken over the RB2 role and rushed for a career-high 77 yards Sunday against the Colts, is expected to multiple weeks with a knee injury.  The Cowboys also lost RB Malik Davis before the season to a hip injury.

Against the Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 preseason, Miller picked up 42 yards on nine carries and a 15-yard reception.

In Dallas, Miller will reunite with Cowboys RBs coach Derrick Foster, who was his position coach with the Saints in 2024. That season, Miller played in six games, starting two, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries.

In six games this season for the Saints, Miller has posted a career-high in carries with 57 for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He's also added nine receptions for 37 yards in the passing game.

Throughout his NFL career, injuries have been a struggle for Miller. In his rookie season, Miller dealt with knee and hamstring injuries throughout the season. He began the 2024 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, suffered another hamstring injury later in the year, and missed the season finale with a concussion. In 2025, he tore his ACL in a Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

Miller, a Mount Enterprise, Texas native, is now healthy and gets to return to his home state with a fresh start and a chance to earn an important role in the Cowboys' offense.

The Cowboys' rushing offense currently ranks 21st in the NFL in yards per game (103.6) and has been an emphasis for Dallas as Brian Schottenheimer looks to stay balanced.

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