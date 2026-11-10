Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts

Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs had arguably the best game of his professional career on Sunday against his older brother, Colts WR Josh Downs, and Indianapolis' offense. His second sack of the season was a highlight, but Downs was able to end the game with an interception on the Colts' attempt to march down the field and try to win the game.

Brian Schottenheimer said postgame that the best way to learn how to win games is to win games. Dallas had been in these kinds of late game situations earlier in the year, and came out on the losing end against teams like Tampa Bay and Baltimore. Plays like these from Downs are what the Cowboys had been needing in those situations, and he was all over the interception from the jump.

The Cowboys are in zone coverage all the way, but Downs keeps his eyes on Keenan Allen the entire way knowing that's a likely spot that Daniel Jones will want to go with the football. Sure enough, with some help from Kenny Clark getting a hit on Jones, he tries to force it in over the middle to Allen, but Downs is right there and gets his first career interception to end the game and secure a win for the Cowboys.