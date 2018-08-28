Cowboys Sign Two For O-Line; Stanton, WR Waived

Aug 28, 2018 at 05:17 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – With thin depth on the offensive line entering the final week of preseason, the Cowboys signed free agent offensive tackle Matthew Diaz and guard Kyle Bosch to the 90-man roster.

To make room, the team waived wide receiver Ricky Jeune and waived/injured center Dustin Stanton, who injured his knee in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals. They also waived/injured offensive tackle Korren Kirven.

Diaz went undrafted out of Wagner and originally went to training camp with the Titans. Bosch, an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia, was recently cut by the Panthers.

